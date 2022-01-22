Thu, January 27, 2022

Alice Tai has leg amputated below knee

Paralympic swimming champion Alice Tai has revealed that her right leg has been amputated below the knee.

“Firstly I’d just like to say that I am healthy, happy and thriving so please don’t panic,” she told fans in a statement posted on social media.

Tai, 22, was born with club feet and had multiple operations when she was young.

In a Twitter post, the British athlete explained that the pain in her right foot had worsened over the last few years.

She had asked her surgeons about amputation back in 2012, when she was 12 years old, but they advised her that the operation should be postponed until she stopped growing.

This week she revealed she had undergone surgery and spent five days in hospital before being discharged. She said the pain was minimal but she was suffering post-surgery

 

Her twitter post was accompanied by a photo of Tai smiling in a Nirvana T-shirt as she displayed the healing amputation wound.

Tai won the gold medal in the 4x100m medley at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 and was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2017.

She won seven gold medals at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London but withdrew from the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 due to an elbow injury.

 

Published : January 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

