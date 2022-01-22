Alice Tai has leg amputated below knee

Tai, 22, was born with club feet and had multiple operations when she was young.

In a Twitter post, the British athlete explained that the pain in her right foot had worsened over the last few years.

She had asked her surgeons about amputation back in 2012, when she was 12 years old, but they advised her that the operation should be postponed until she stopped growing.

This week she revealed she had undergone surgery and spent five days in hospital before being discharged. She said the pain was minimal but she was suffering post-surgery

nausea. Her twitter post was accompanied by a photo of Tai smiling in a Nirvana T-shirt as she displayed the healing amputation wound.