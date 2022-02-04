Mon, February 14, 2022

WADA lifts global sports ban on Thailand

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has removed Thailand from its non-compliant list, lifting an international ban against the Kingdom.

WADA declared Thailand non-compliant in October for failing to update anti-doping laws in line with its 2021 code. Non-compliance meant the country was banned from holding, or flying its flag at, international tournaments. As a result, the Badminton Association of Thailand flag was raised instead of the Thai national flag when mixed doubles team Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won their first BWF World Championships in Spain in December.

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani said WADA executives voted unanimously on Wednesday to remove Thailand from the non-compliance list after the Kingdom amended its Sports Doping Control Act of 2012.

"This is good news for Thailand’s sports industry," Gongsak said.

Tipanan Sirichana, of the Prime Minister

The ban’s lifting was the result of actions by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"This shows Prayut and Prawit's efforts [were successful] in enabling Thailand to fly the national flag and play the national anthem at tournaments while not being disqualified from hosting international competitions," said a statement from the office.

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

