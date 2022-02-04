WADA lifts global sports ban on Thailand

WADA declared Thailand non-compliant in October for failing to update anti-doping laws in line with its 2021 code. Non-compliance meant the country was banned from holding, or flying its flag at, international tournaments. As a result, the Badminton Association of Thailand flag was raised instead of the Thai national flag when mixed doubles team Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won their first BWF World Championships in Spain in December.
Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor Gongsak Yodmani said WADA executives voted unanimously on Wednesday to remove Thailand from the non-compliance list after the Kingdom amended its Sports Doping Control Act of 2012.
"This is good news for Thailand’s sports industry," Gongsak said.
The ban’s lifting was the result of actions by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
"This shows Prayut and Prawit's efforts [were successful] in enabling Thailand to fly the national flag and play the national anthem at tournaments while not being disqualified from hosting international competitions," said a statement from the office.
Related stories:
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022