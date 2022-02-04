Phachara tied on seventh at Saudi International golf

Phachara shot a first-round 65 to tie for seventh with defending champion Dustin Johnson, Joohyung Kim, Shiv Kapur, Joaquin Niemann, and Matthew Wolff.
Photo Credit : Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour
Phachara unleashed six birdies in a row to stay in contention for a shot at the title.
“I feel I am very close to everything coming together. Maybe I need to work more on my fitness and consistency, but everything feels good. It's a good start and I am excited to start the season this way,” Phachara said.
The 22-year-old golfer had won the Laguna Phuket Championship at the end of 2021, his maiden triumph on the Asian Tour, before finishing the season at fourth on the Merit list.
Compatriot Sadom Kaewkanjana, winner of the Singapore Open, fired a 68 and Jazz Janewattananond is in a tie at 32nd.
Related News
Chanettee wins National Qualifiers to earn a place among world-class field at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022
Sadom Prevails at Thailand Mixed #5 for 5th Season Victory
“Tiger” Witchayapat Leads Hotshot Sadom By A Shot at Thailand Mixed #5
Meanwhile, Matteo Manassero from Italy was in first place in round 1 after he shot a 62.
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022