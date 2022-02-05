Mon, February 14, 2022

life

Four Thai athletes march into Winter Olympics cheered on by princess

Thailand’s delegation of athletes joined the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night, as the Games launched at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing.

The four Thai skiers will be among 2,900 athletes from 91 countries and territories competing for 109 gold medals, a record in the 98-year history of the Winter Olympics.

The opening ceremony featured children blowing on a dandelion and sending the white seeds into the air. Fireworks then lit up the night sky above the stadium, shifting into the Chinese characters for lichun and its English equivalent, "spring".

Chinese President Xi Jinping watched on as Thailand’s delegation entered the stadium as 59th nation. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was in the stadium to offer moral support to Thailand’s athletes.

Thailand’s four athletes are competing in two different disciplines:

Karen Chanleuang will compete in the women’s cross-country skiing, with the first race on February 10 at 2pm.

Mak Chanleuang will compete in the men’s cross-country skiing, with the first race on February 11 at 2pm (Thailand time).

Mida Jaiman will take part in the women’s slalom on February 7 from 9.15am.

Nicola Sanon will join the men’s slalom competition on February 16 from 9.15am.

All races featuring Thai athletes will be broadcast live on the T Sport 7 channel and the AIS Play application.

Published : February 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

