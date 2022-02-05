Four Thai athletes march into Winter Olympics cheered on by princess

The four Thai skiers will be among 2,900 athletes from 91 countries and territories competing for 109 gold medals, a record in the 98-year history of the Winter Olympics.

The opening ceremony featured children blowing on a dandelion and sending the white seeds into the air. Fireworks then lit up the night sky above the stadium, shifting into the Chinese characters for lichun and its English equivalent, "spring".

Chinese President Xi Jinping watched on as Thailand’s delegation entered the stadium as 59th nation. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was in the stadium to offer moral support to Thailand’s athletes.