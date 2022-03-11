What now for Chelsea after owner Abramovich pays penalty for Putin link?

Abramovich was joined by six other Russian oligarchs hit by British sanctions imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, including Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft.
All suffered asset freezes and travel bans due to their alleged close links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The move follows criticism that Britain has acted too slowly to penalise Putin’s cronies. Abramovich denies he has ties with Putin.
The action also puts on ice Abramovich's plans to sell his club, effectively placing it under government control. The team can carry on playing but the UK government said it was open to selling the club so long as Abramovich did not benefit.
"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."
"If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit," sports minister Nadine Dorries said. The government has issued a special licence to allow Chelsea to play fixtures and pay staff but will limit the sale of tickets and merchandise.
Chelsea released a statement that said: "We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today [Thursday] against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence."
"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities."
Last week, Abramovich announced he would sell Chelsea and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. However, Johnson's spokesman said the government was open to selling the club but it would require another licence.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
