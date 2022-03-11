What now for Chelsea after owner Abramovich pays penalty for Putin link?

"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

"If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit," sports minister Nadine Dorries said. The government has issued a special licence to allow Chelsea to play fixtures and pay staff but will limit the sale of tickets and merchandise.

Chelsea released a statement that said: "We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today [Thursday] against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence."

"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities."

Last week, Abramovich announced he would sell Chelsea and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. However, Johnson's spokesman said the government was open to selling the club but it would require another licence.