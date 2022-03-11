Mon, March 14, 2022

life

What now for Chelsea after owner Abramovich pays penalty for Putin link?

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • What now for Chelsea after owner Ab...

Roman Abramovich has lost his race to sell Chelsea Football Club after his assets were frozen by the British government.

Abramovich was joined by six other Russian oligarchs hit by British sanctions imposed over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, including Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft.

All suffered asset freezes and travel bans due to their alleged close links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The move follows criticism that Britain has acted too slowly to penalise Putin’s cronies. Abramovich denies he has ties with Putin.

The action also puts on ice Abramovich's plans to sell his club, effectively placing it under government control. The team can carry on playing but the UK government said it was open to selling the club so long as Abramovich did not benefit.

"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

"If the club is sold, Abramovich will not benefit," sports minister Nadine Dorries said. The government has issued a special licence to allow Chelsea to play fixtures and pay staff but will limit the sale of tickets and merchandise.

Chelsea released a statement that said: "We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today [Thursday] against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK government regarding the scope of the licence."

"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities."

Last week, Abramovich announced he would sell Chelsea and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine. However, Johnson's spokesman said the government was open to selling the club but it would require another licence.

 

What now for Chelsea after owner Abramovich pays penalty for Putin link? What now for Chelsea after owner Abramovich pays penalty for Putin link?

Related News

Published : March 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sitthichai vows to go for the kill in tough battle for ONE X featherweight crown

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Bangkok FC player sacked after Muay Thai-style attack on opponent

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Dechapol, Sapsiree stamp world dominance with 6th doubles title

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Madsen claims first LPGA Tour title with play-off victory in Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Latest News

Jurin dismisses rumours saying price of food products still stable

Published : Mar 14, 2022

External power supply restored at Chernobyl plant, Ukraine tells IAEA

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Agriculture, Commerce ministries call talks over soaring price of corn

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Musical fountain, new activities coming soon to Chiang Mai Night Safari

Published : Mar 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.