Jadon Sancho slices past Man Utd teammates to win Thai cooking clash

Fans grabbed the rare chance to take selfies with their favourite players, as Manchester United returned to Thailand for the first time since 2013.

The cooking competition saw the Man Utd trio take on the challenge of making som tam (spicy papaya salad) and smoothies. The football stars showed off surprisingly sharp culinary skills, suggesting they were no strangers to the kitchen.

Their efforts were judged by the stern eye of the hotel’s chef, who chose Sancho as the winner, with Darlot scoring the runners-up prize and Chong taking third.

The event was joined by 18 fans who won places via Marriott Bonvoy membership. All took home the new Man Utd 2022-23 home shirt, autographs from players and an apron.