life

Jadon Sancho slices past Man Utd teammates to win Thai cooking clash

Manchester United stars swapped the pitch for the kitchen in Bangkok on Sunday, surprising onlookers with their chopping skills.

Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot and Tahith Chong battled for supremacy in a one-hour cooking competition – one of six events organised for the Man Utd team to showcase Thai culture at their Athenee Hotel. The events also gave fans a chance to mingle with the Premier League players, who were in town for a pre-season clash with Liverpool on Tuesday.

Fans grabbed the rare chance to take selfies with their favourite players, as Manchester United returned to Thailand for the first time since 2013.

The cooking competition saw the Man Utd trio take on the challenge of making som tam (spicy papaya salad) and smoothies. The football stars showed off surprisingly sharp culinary skills, suggesting they were no strangers to the kitchen.

Their efforts were judged by the stern eye of the hotel’s chef, who chose Sancho as the winner, with Darlot scoring the runners-up prize and Chong taking third.

The event was joined by 18 fans who won places via Marriott Bonvoy membership. All took home the new Man Utd 2022-23 home shirt, autographs from players and an apron.

Manchester United legends also held a private dinner on the Chao Phraya River aboard the Sirimahannop, the replica of a Royal Thai Navy ship.

