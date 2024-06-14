SPLASH Thainess to the World

Literature: Thai literature boasts a rich heritage spanning centuries, with contemporary authors continuing to captivate audiences worldwide. From historical epics to modern tales of love and intrigue, Thai literature offers a diverse array of stories that resonate with readers of all ages.

Each of these sectors will not only showcase the richness of Thai culture but also highlight the competitive edge and business potential of Thai entrepreneurs on the global stage. The forum serves as a strategic effort to elevate Thailand’s soft power, aligning with the government’s One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) policy, which aims to enhance individual and collective creative skills nationwide.



THACCA(1): Driving Thailand's Soft Power

At the heart of this initiative is the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA). By consolidating resources and missions, THACCA ensures a streamlined, strategic approach to nurturing Thailand’s soft power. This agency is pivotal in transforming Thailand’s cultural assets into global phenomena.

THACCA's Vital Role in Advancing the OFOS Policy:

THACCA emerges as the linchpin in propelling the One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) policy forward, undertaking multifaceted responsibilities aimed at fostering a dynamic ecosystem conducive to the growth of soft power industries. Here's a detailed breakdown of THACCA's pivotal roles:

1. Central Coordination: Positioned at the helm, THACCA assumes the pivotal role of central agency oversight, streamlining operations, and eliminating bureaucratic redundancies. By consolidating efforts under one umbrella, it ensures a cohesive approach towards the realization of OFOS objectives, sparing stakeholders the ordeal of navigating through multiple agencies.

2. Promoting Soft Power Mutual Funds: THACCA spearheads the consolidation of scattered funds, channeling them into a unified pool dedicated to nurturing soft power enterprises. Through judicious allocation and strategic investment, it provides a financial lifeline to budding entrepreneurs while offering tax incentives to catalyze growth, particularly benefiting nascent ventures.

3. Supporting Knowledge Acquisition: Beyond financial backing, THACCA serves as a knowledge hub, leveraging insights garnered from domestic and international markets to inform policy formulation. By fostering research and development initiatives and facilitating knowledge exchange forums, it empowers stakeholders with the acumen needed to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of soft power industries.

4. Fostering Entrepreneurship and Competitive Edge: THACCA assumes a custodial role in safeguarding intellectual property rights and professional standards, thereby bolstering the competitive prowess of Thai enterprises. By nurturing a conducive environment for innovation and creativity, it instills confidence among entrepreneurs, catalyzing their ascent onto the global stage.

5. Facilitating One-Stop Service Centers: In a bid to streamline administrative processes, THACCA pioneers the establishment of One-Stop Service Centers, serving as a singular interface for stakeholders seeking regulatory approvals. By expediting bureaucratic procedures and eliminating bottlenecks, it ensures a hassle-free experience, facilitating seamless operations within the soft power ecosystem.

Through these concerted efforts, THACCA emerges as a beacon of hope, spearheading Thailand's transformative journey towards soft power prominence. With a steadfast commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing talent, and fostering collaboration, it lays the groundwork for a vibrant, resilient soft power ecosystem poised to elevate Thailand onto the global stage of cultural prominence and economic vitality.



THACCA Committees(2): Driving Forces Behind Soft Power Development

THACCA operates through a structured committee framework, comprising various bodies tasked with steering the course of soft power development in Thailand. These committees serve as the nerve centers, orchestrating concerted efforts towards realizing the nation's soft power aspirations. Here's a detailed exploration of the key committees and their functions:

National Soft Power Strategy Committee: At the apex of THACCA's organizational hierarchy lies the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, entrusted with charting the overarching strategic roadmap for soft power development. Comprising seasoned policymakers, industry stalwarts, and subject matter experts, this committee plays a pivotal role in devising comprehensive strategies to bolster Thailand's soft power prowess on the global stage.

Through the collective efforts of these committees, THACCA endeavors to foster a dynamic ecosystem conducive to the growth and proliferation of soft power industries. By leveraging the synergies between government agencies, private enterprises, and industry stakeholders, THACCA aims to position Thailand as a global powerhouse of creativity, innovation, and cultural influence. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and collaboration, these committees stand at the vanguard of Thailand's soft power renaissance, paving the way for a future defined by cultural vibrancy, economic vitality, and global recognition.



Soft Power Thailand(3): A Rising Global Influence

In the realm of global soft power, Thailand has emerged as a beacon of cultural richness and economic potential. According to the latest Global Soft Power Index 2024 report by Brand Finance, Thailand has made significant strides, solidifying its position as a key player on the international stage. This comprehensive report, compiled by Brand Finance, offers invaluable insights into the global landscape of soft power, providing policymakers, business leaders, and cultural stakeholders with essential data to inform strategic decisions and shape the nation’s narrative.

The report utilizes a robust methodology, leveraging three key indicators—familiarity, reputation, and influence in other countries—to assess each nation's soft power capabilities. These indicators are further analyzed through the lens of eight core pillars of soft power, including business and trade, governance, international relations, culture and heritage, media and communication, education and science, people and values, and sustainable future. Each pillar comprises a myriad of sub-indicators, ranging from business agility and political stability to diplomatic influence and investment in technology and clean energy.

In the latest rankings, the United States retains its position as the world's leading soft power, with a formidable score of 78.8 points. The United Kingdom follows closely behind, securing the second spot with 71.8 points, while China ascends to third place with 71.2 points, marking a notable ascent from its previous ranking. Japan claims the fourth position with 70.6 points, while Germany rounds out the top five with 69.8 points.

For Thailand, the report presents a promising narrative of progress and potential. With a score of 44.8 points, Thailand has climbed the ranks to secure the 40th position globally, up from the 41st position last year. This upward trajectory is a testament to Thailand's concerted efforts to enhance its soft power capabilities across various domains, from cultural diplomacy and economic initiatives to technological innovation and sustainability.

Within the ASEAN region, Thailand stands tall as a key player, ranking third overall. Singapore leads the pack, securing the 22nd position with 54.4 points, followed by Malaysia in 35th place with 45.7 points. Laos, meanwhile, occupies the final position in the ASEAN rankings, underscoring the diverse landscape of soft power within the region.

While Brand Finance offers a comprehensive perspective on global soft power dynamics, it is essential to acknowledge that multiple organizations produce soft power ranking reports, each with its own unique focus and methodology. Reports such as The Soft Power 30 by Portland or Monocle provide additional insights, shedding light on different facets of soft power, from international politics and economics to cultural influence and innovation.

In essence, Thailand's journey towards enhancing its soft power prowess is a multifaceted endeavor, encompassing a myriad of initiatives and strategies across various sectors. As the nation continues to leverage its cultural heritage, economic strengths, and innovative spirit on the global stage, it is poised to emerge as a leading force in shaping the future of soft power in the 21st century.



Exemplifying Thai Soft Power

Thailand’s soft power is vividly showcased through its rich cultural and traditional assets. Here are some notable examples:

Thai Cuisine: Renowned for its vibrant flavors and cultural diversity, Thai cuisine, particularly its street food scene, enjoys a global following. From iconic dishes like Pad Thai to the aromatic Tom Yum Goong, Thai food offers a culinary adventure celebrated worldwide. Thai street food, in particular, has attained legendary status, captivating taste buds with its tantalizing array of dishes that reflect the country's rich culinary heritage. Bustling food markets provide an immersive cultural experience, drawing both locals and tourists into the vibrant tapestry of Thai gastronomy. Staples like the fiery Som Tum (spicy papaya salad), fragrant Khao Pad (fried rice), and luscious Mango Sticky Rice exemplify the harmonious balance of flavors Thai cuisine is renowned for. The proliferation of Thai restaurants globally and the popularity of Thai cooking classes underscore the widespread appeal and influence of Thai food. Among the celebrated street food vendors in Bangkok, Jay Fai stands out for its Michelin-starred crab omelets and seafood delicacies, while Thipsamai reigns as the "Pad Thai King," earning Bib Gourmand recognition for its exceptional Pad Thai. Wattana Panich is revered for its generations-old beef noodle soup, while Jay Oh specializes in flame-grilled meats and seafood. Nai Mong Hoi Thod tantalizes with crispy oyster omelets, and Jay Fai (Sister Fai) delights with its crab-centric dishes. Guay Jub Mr. Joe's renowned Guay Jub noodle soup, Lao Ti Fang's succulent roast duck and crispy pork, Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice's Hainanese-style chicken rice, and Prachak Pet Yang's flavorful roasted duck all contribute to Bangkok's vibrant street food scene, captivating diners with their culinary prowess and heritage.

OFOS Policy(4): A Vision for the Future

The OFOS policy is a visionary initiative by THACCA, aiming to transform 20 million Thais into highly skilled workers with an annual income of at least 200,000 baht. This policy will create 20 million jobs and elevate Thai soft power on a global scale.

Key Initiatives under OFOS

Under the One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) policy, THACCA has initiated several key strategies to propel Thailand's soft power agenda forward, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth across various sectors. These initiatives aim to streamline processes, enhance infrastructure, nurture talent, and create an enabling environment for creative industries to thrive. Here are some of the key initiatives:

Central Coordination: THACCA serves as a pivotal agency overseeing the entire soft power ecosystem, eliminating the need for multiple agency interactions. By centralizing coordination efforts, THACCA ensures streamlined processes and efficient resource allocation, driving synergy among government agencies, private stakeholders, and industry players.

THACCA serves as a pivotal agency overseeing the entire soft power ecosystem, eliminating the need for multiple agency interactions. By centralizing coordination efforts, THACCA ensures streamlined processes and efficient resource allocation, driving synergy among government agencies, private stakeholders, and industry players. Soft Power Mutual Funds: THACCA consolidates resources under its management, pooling funds from various agencies to support creative entrepreneurs and businesses. Additionally, THACCA provides tax benefits to small and new businesses, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and investment in the soft power sector.

THACCA consolidates resources under its management, pooling funds from various agencies to support creative entrepreneurs and businesses. Additionally, THACCA provides tax benefits to small and new businesses, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and investment in the soft power sector. Infrastructure Investment: THACCA spearheads efforts to expand Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) facilities to all provinces, providing access to education, training, and networking opportunities for aspiring creatives nationwide. Moreover, THACCA invests in enhancing transportation infrastructure and comprehensive facilities, facilitating connectivity between tourist attractions and major transport hubs to boost tourism and cultural exchange.

THACCA spearheads efforts to expand Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) facilities to all provinces, providing access to education, training, and networking opportunities for aspiring creatives nationwide. Moreover, THACCA invests in enhancing transportation infrastructure and comprehensive facilities, facilitating connectivity between tourist attractions and major transport hubs to boost tourism and cultural exchange. Workforce Development: THACCA establishes incubator centers across the country, offering free education and support to nurture creative talent. These centers focus on developing skills in various creative fields, ensuring a steady supply of skilled professionals to drive Thailand's soft power industries forward. Additionally, THACCA promotes the formation of worker unions to advocate for fair employment practices and protect the rights of creative workers.

THACCA establishes incubator centers across the country, offering free education and support to nurture creative talent. These centers focus on developing skills in various creative fields, ensuring a steady supply of skilled professionals to drive Thailand's soft power industries forward. Additionally, THACCA promotes the formation of worker unions to advocate for fair employment practices and protect the rights of creative workers. Legal Reforms: THACCA advocates for legal reforms to simplify bureaucratic processes, reduce permit times, and remove obstacles hindering the growth of creative industries. This includes streamlining copyright registrations, licensing procedures, and easing business hour restrictions to create a more conducive environment for creative entrepreneurs to thrive.

THACCA advocates for legal reforms to simplify bureaucratic processes, reduce permit times, and remove obstacles hindering the growth of creative industries. This includes streamlining copyright registrations, licensing procedures, and easing business hour restrictions to create a more conducive environment for creative entrepreneurs to thrive. Freedom of Expression: THACCA champions freedom of expression by advocating for an end to censorship and creating open spaces for creativity. By encouraging artists and creators to express themselves freely, THACCA fosters a culture of innovation and diversity, attracting global interest in Thai culture and creative endeavors.

THACCA champions freedom of expression by advocating for an end to censorship and creating open spaces for creativity. By encouraging artists and creators to express themselves freely, THACCA fosters a culture of innovation and diversity, attracting global interest in Thai culture and creative endeavors. Accelerating Industry Goals: THACCA accelerates industry goals by enhancing exports and negotiating favorable trade agreements to open up new markets for Thai creative products and services. By expanding the reach of Thai soft power internationally, THACCA aims to solidify Thailand's position as a global leader in creative industries, driving economic growth and cultural exchange on a global scale.



THACCA SPLASH — Soft Power Forum(5): A Confluence of Creativity and Innovation

The THACCA SPLASH — Soft Power Forum is an immersive event that transcends conventional boundaries, aiming to showcase Thailand's diverse cultural heritage and creative industries. Spanning three days from June 28th to June 30th, 2024, the forum will be held at the prestigious Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), occupying an expansive area of approximately 11,230 square meters on Floor G, HALL 1-2.

Organized jointly by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the National Innovation Agency, the Creative Economy Agency, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, this forum is a collaborative effort aimed at fostering synergy between the private sector and government agencies. It aspires to propel Thailand's creative culture industry to new heights on the global stage.

With a target audience of 200,000 attendees, including esteemed government and private sector executives, members of the diplomatic corps, industry stakeholders, and the general public, the forum promises to be a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and inspiration.

Featuring an array of engaging activities, the forum is structured around four main pillars:



✔ Visionary Zone

(1) Vision Stage: A platform for presenting visions and world trends, exchanging learning on successful case studies from abroad, and inspiring business opportunities in 11 industries. Notable sessions include:

Buyer's Perspective: S2O Festival Purchasing Insights: A discussion with S2O organizers from South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on the international appeal of Thailand's Songkran festival.

S2O Festival Purchasing Insights: A discussion with S2O organizers from South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on the international appeal of Thailand's Songkran festival. How Gaming Soft Power Elevates the National GDP and Bolsters Thailand's Soft Power: Insights from the Chairperson of the E-Sports Industry Promotion Subcommittee on the economic impact of gaming.

Insights from the Chairperson of the E-Sports Industry Promotion Subcommittee on the economic impact of gaming. Soft Power: Elevating Thai Fashion Identity for Global Competitiveness: Strategies for promoting Thai fashion on the global stage.

Strategies for promoting Thai fashion on the global stage. Thailand as a Brand & “FRONT” Project: Presentations by the Design Subcommittee on branding Thailand.

Presentations by the Design Subcommittee on branding Thailand. Arts Investment: Knowledge of current investment trends in the arts.

(2) Pathway Stage: Transforming learning from successful international case studies to inspire local industries. Key topics include:

Playing Devil’s Advocate on Thai Creativity: A session by New York-Bangkok based graphic designer Anisa Suthayalai, exploring the creative challenges and opportunities for Thai designers.

A session by New York-Bangkok based graphic designer Anisa Suthayalai, exploring the creative challenges and opportunities for Thai designers. Strategies and Approaches to Bring Thai Board Games to the Global Market: Industry leaders share their experiences and insights.

Industry leaders share their experiences and insights. Enhancing Game and E-Sports Education in Thai Universities: Learning from global success stories to improve local education and shape future professionals for this flourishing industry.

Learning from global success stories to improve local education and shape future professionals for this flourishing industry. Unleash Your Writing Dreams: A session on independent publishing with ARNBOOK and 'The Shepherd,' designed to inspire independent writers to launch their own books. This novel platform facilitates limitless access for writers and young publishing houses to the world of literature.

A session on independent publishing with ARNBOOK and 'The Shepherd,' designed to inspire independent writers to launch their own books. This novel platform facilitates limitless access for writers and young publishing houses to the world of literature. Changes in the Content Landscape: Discussions with representatives from TikTok and Netflix on the evolution of content creation and consumption.

(3) Performance Stage: Showcasing meet-ups with cultural icons, fashion shows, and traditional performances. This includes Muay Thai demonstrations, musical performances, and fashion parades.

(4) Podcast Studio: Interviews with thought leaders and foreign experts to expand knowledge and ideas. These sessions will be recorded and shared globally, promoting Thai soft power.



✔ Creative Culture Pavilion

Exhibitions showcasing government policies and private sector initiatives to promote 11 industries. Highlights include:

THACCA and 11 Sectors Pavilion: A comprehensive display of THACCA’s initiatives and achievements.

A comprehensive display of THACCA’s initiatives and achievements. International Pavilions: Exhibitions from Japan, South Korea, and China, highlighting their contributions to soft power.



✔ SPLASH Master Class

Training workshops to develop skills and knowledge for industry personnel and inspire the next generation. Examples include:

Travel: ICONIC THINKERS HACKATHON DAY, focusing on Thai cultural innovation.

ICONIC THINKERS HACKATHON DAY, focusing on Thai cultural innovation. Gaming: Fulfill your dreams in the gaming industry! This workshop is designed to educate and guide children and youth into the world of game development using Roblox. Participants will learn the basics needed to create their own games through hands-on activities and intuitive tutorials. Additionally, the workshop will provide parents with more knowledge and understanding of the Roblox platform.



✔ Special Activities

Hackathon: Encouraging university students to participate in problem-solving activities, with industry support.

Encouraging university students to participate in problem-solving activities, with industry support. SPLASH Night (TBC): A certification event for foreign agencies, speakers, and committee members, featuring musical performances, Muay Thai, and a food certification ceremony.

Press Conference Highlights

THACCA is gearing up to host its first international soft power conference, the 'THACCA SPLASH — Soft Power Forum,' scheduled to take place from June 28–30, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. This significant event was announced during a press conference on June 11, 2024, where key objectives and details were shared with the public and media.

The forum is designed to promote soft power across 11 crucial sectors by fostering robust collaboration between the government, private sector, and educational institutions. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chair of the National Soft Power Development Board, emphasized the importance of integrating soft power into Thai society. She highlighted that the development of human potential through reskilling and upskilling initiatives is crucial for the country's progress.

Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee, Vice Chairman of the Board, added that creativity and high-level skills are essential to driving Thailand towards becoming a high-income nation. He stressed that such advancements would significantly improve the quality of life for Thai citizens. Both leaders underscored the necessity of a comprehensive strategy that aligns with Thailand's cultural richness and creative potential.

The three-day event will feature a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, and matchmaking sessions aimed at connecting entrepreneurs with potential partners. There will be presentations and panel discussions featuring prominent figures from both the public and private sectors, offering insights into their success stories and strategic visions.

Key industries such as fashion, film, food, arts, sports, and more will be in the spotlight, showcasing their innovative projects and plans for the 2024–25 fiscal year. These sectors are expected to present their contributions towards enhancing Thailand's soft power on the global stage. The forum aims to provide a platform for sharing both successes and challenges, helping to shape a unified strategy for all stakeholders involved.



A Bright Future with Thai Soft Power

The THACCA SPLASH — Soft Power Forum is more than an event; it’s a declaration of Thailand’s cultural and creative prowess. By harnessing its soft power, Thailand continues to make waves on the global stage, inviting the world to experience the richness of Thai culture and innovation. Through strategic initiatives like OFOS and events like the THACCA SPLASH festival, Thailand is on a trajectory to solidify its position as a rising star in the realm of soft power. Thailand is steadily gaining ground and garnering international recognition for its vibrant creative industries and cultural heritage. With each initiative and event, Thailand inspires creativity, fosters collaboration, and promotes cultural exchange, paving the way for a future where Thai soft power shines brightly on the global stage.

