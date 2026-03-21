HYROX turns Thailand into one of its fastest-growing markets

Southeast Asia, including Thailand, has been expanding very quickly.

Cowley said HYROX has been expanding very quickly in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, with 100% year-on-year growth. He pointed out that Bangkok has become one of HYROX’s standout markets worldwide. “In our first year, we sold 9,000 tickets, and that rose to 18,000 this year, which is a record high,” he added.

What is particularly striking is that Thailand is not only hosting the event, but has also become a destination for racers from across the region.

“We have participants from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia travelling here to compete. At the same time, Thai participants are also travelling overseas to compete,” he said.

Part of the energy behind this growth comes from the strength of Thailand’s fitness industry, which has expanded alongside Bangkok’s image as a world-class tourist city that attracts people from many countries.

More than a competition, it is an unforgettable experience

Asked what sets HYROX apart from other fitness competitions, Cowley was clear that what truly makes it stand out is not only its standardised race format worldwide, but also its entertainment value.

“We have the same standards everywhere in the world. Whether you compete in New York or Bangkok, the equipment, distances and layout are exactly the same,” Cowley explained. “What is different is the entertainment. It is a blend of race, gym and nightclub.”

The image of the competition is therefore not limited to seriousness alone, but is filled with energy and colour — from Thai dancers welcoming participants at the opening, to DJs setting the tempo for the entire hall, as well as food zones, relaxation spaces and carefully designed photo spots.

That may be the clearest explanation of why HYROX is not merely a competition, but a “lifestyle experience” that makes people want to return again and again. “We want everyone who walks in to feel ‘wow’ from beginning to end,” Cowley said.

Looking ahead, HYROX’s vision goes beyond being a global fitness race. “Our goal is to become an Olympic sport by 2032,” he said.

That ambition reflects HYROX’s determination to evolve from a fitness competition into an internationally recognised sport, with a clear competitive structure, broad accessibility and sustainable long-term growth.

A new challenge that helps people know themselves better

For Yada Theppanom, Miss Grand Thailand 2013, HYROX is not just a race arena, but a space that has allowed her to get to know herself on a deeper level.

“I like it because it is a sport that challenges your own limits. At first, we may think we are already good, but when you actually compete, you realise there are still many areas where you can improve, especially in terms of physical strength, which has clearly increased. I have genuinely become much stronger,” she said.

She pointed out that there are now many gyms in Thailand offering HYROX training.

Having a competition goal makes going to the gym more enjoyable and less repetitive, because you know what your journey is. It allows you to see dramatic progress in a way that ordinary exercise may not, she added.

Advice for beginners: you do not need to be perfect from the start

Yada advised newcomers to simply begin and improve along the way, while Richard Cowley said that for those who still feel afraid or unsure, there is no need to start with the toughest level, because ultimately the important thing is not being perfectly ready from day one.

“You can start with Relay, because the running volume is not too much and there is time to rest between stations. Or you can invite a friend to join in the Doubles category, which is fun in a different way,” Cowley said.

“If you do not try, you will never know. This is a huge fitness party with participants ranging in age from 16 to 85.”

For those who want to experience the atmosphere of a world-class fitness race first-hand, BYD HYROX Bangkok is being held from March 20-22 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bang Na district. It is another major event that fitness lovers and challenge-seekers should not miss.