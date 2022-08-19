Try and taste Gimbap in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

The Korean series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' ranked high for five weeks since it launched on Netflix last July. The K-series's popularity in Thailand has continued with various hit series including 'Squid Game', 'King's Affection', 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.

With this popularity, interest in Gimbap, Korean rice rolls, also has increased in Thailand. It reminds us that another K-series 'Itawewon Class' led the trend of 'Sundubu Jjigae (Soft tofu stew)' in Thailand in 2020.

Gimbap, the favourite food of Attorney Woo, attract the attention of many viewers during watching the series.

Therefore, the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted a Korean culture experience event, cooking 'Attorney Woo's Gimbap' and 'Dong Geu-Rami Gimbap(Folded Gimbap)' in the series on 18th August for around 120 Korean language learners in Thailand.

During the event, the centre provided various activities including wearing Hanbok(Traditional dress) and Korean school uniforms, Handicrafts and K-pop cover dance performances.

At this event, Cho Yong-man, Vice-Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Korea, delivered his speech. He thanked Thai students who like Korean culture and study the Korean language and said "From last April, the Korean government has continued relaxation of entrance regulation for increasing human interchange between Korea and Thailand. We will do our best to promote friendship and cooperation between the two nations by exchange increasing in many fields, such as Tourism, Culture, Sports and Economy."