Thai restaurant website a hit on Asian Food Network

A website that gathers information on Thai restaurants has won praise following its appearance in the recent documentary series “Hidden Gem” that aims to promote Thai culinary culture and community-based tourism.

The series, made by Thailand-based content providers True CJ Creations and Ryoii Film, was broadcast in 60 countries worldwide on the Asian Food Network platform last year.

Strong viewer response led to its being nominated for Content Asia Awards 2024’s Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for Multiple Asian and/or International Markets.