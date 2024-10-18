Thai restaurant website a hit on Asian Food Network

A website that gathers information on Thai restaurants has won praise following its appearance in the recent documentary series “Hidden Gem” that aims to promote Thai culinary culture and community-based tourism.
The series, made by Thailand-based content providers True CJ Creations and Ryoii Film, was broadcast in 60 countries worldwide on the Asian Food Network platform last year.
Strong viewer response led to its being nominated for Content Asia Awards 2024’s Best Factual Programme Made in Asia for Multiple Asian and/or International Markets.
True CJ Creations’s co-CEO, Ari Arijitsatien, said the Hidden Gem website features a combination of art and technology to attract travellers and food enthusiasts worldwide. More Thai restaurants will be added in the future, she added.
“We believe that ‘Hidden Gem’ will be another way to stimulate tourism, boost the value of restaurants and generate income for local areas,” she said.
Ryoii Film CEO Anurak Didtachaiyawong confirmed that ‘Hidden Gem’ not only offers details of Thai restaurants, but also their origins, challenges and inspirations behind the creation of various delicacies.