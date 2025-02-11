Bangkok Chef Charity 2025: a gastronomic feast for a worthy cause  

The "Bangkok Chef Charity" returns on Saturday, March 29, at The Peninsula Bangkok. This 12th-annual event promises a spectacular culinary experience, bringing together 29 of the world's most acclaimed chefs for a truly worthy cause.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the gala, organised by Nanthiya Inthralib, chairwoman of the organising committee and managing director of Chivanan Co Ltd.

Guests will indulge in an exquisite 10-course meal crafted by these renowned chefs, hailing from Thailand, Hong Kong, and Michelin-starred establishments. This culinary masterpiece showcases the chefs' shared commitment to giving back to the community.

All proceeds will be donated to the Thep Ratana Vejchanukul Foundation, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.