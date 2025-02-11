Bangkok Chef Charity 2025: a gastronomic feast for a worthy cause  

The "Bangkok Chef Charity" returns on Saturday, March 29, at The Peninsula Bangkok. This 12th-annual event promises a spectacular culinary experience, bringing together 29 of the world's most acclaimed chefs for a truly worthy cause.
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the gala, organised by Nanthiya Inthralib, chairwoman of the organising committee and managing director of Chivanan Co Ltd.
Guests will indulge in an exquisite 10-course meal crafted by these renowned chefs, hailing from Thailand, Hong Kong, and Michelin-starred establishments. This culinary masterpiece showcases the chefs' shared commitment to giving back to the community.
All proceeds will be donated to the Thep Ratana Vejchanukul Foundation, under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
"The Bangkok Chef Charity's primary objective is to give back to society and bring happiness to those in need," Nanthiya said. Since its inception in 2009, the event has showcased the talents of leading Bangkok hotel chefs, creating exceptional dining experiences.
A charity auction will allow guests to bid for a private culinary experience with a top chef in their own home. Donations will also be gratefully accepted. The 2019 event raised an impressive 44 million baht through ticket sales, the auction, and donations.
A special highlight this year will be a tribute to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on her 70th birthday in 2025. The organising committee, in partnership with leading hotels, restaurants, organisations and individuals, will present 71 cakes at The Peninsula Bangkok lobby as a mark of profound respect and gratitude.
This year's culinary creations promise to be even more exceptional. Each course will be prepared by a chef duo, showcasing their unique culinary styles, creative flair, and innovative techniques. Guests can expect a truly memorable and impressive dining experience.
The 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity is generously supported by partners including Jagota Brothers Trading Co Ltd, Evian Natural Mineral Water, G4 Food & Beverage Co Ltd, Lucaris crystal wine glasses, Clément Design Thailand (the event's official chef uniform provider), RP Media Co Ltd, Sunthorn Film Co Ltd, Bangkok Light Orchestra, Phadthai.co, Front Row Communications, Krinborn Communications Co Ltd, and The Peninsula Bangkok.
Tickets for the 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity are priced at 15,000 baht net per seat.
For enquiries and reservations, please contact the Bangkok Chef Charity Desk at The Peninsula Bangkok via email at [email protected] or by telephone on 064 242 1291.