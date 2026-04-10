Siam Piwat’s game-changing vision elevates Blue by Alain Ducasse to Bangkok’s Finest French Dining Destination

Sustainability and Collaboration

A defining element of the restaurant’s identity is its close collaboration with small and local producers. Many ingredients are sourced directly from Thai farms, allowing the kitchen to celebrate the richness of local terroir while applying rigorous French techniques.

Sustainability also plays a vital role in López’s philosophy, with the kitchen committed to minimising waste and respecting the integrity of every ingredient.

The wider ecosystem of Siam Piwat and ICONSIAM also creates unique opportunities for innovation.

As part of one of Bangkok’s most dynamic luxury destinations, Blue frequently collaborates with global luxury brands and hosts exclusive dining experiences that attract global tastemakers and discerning gourmands alike.

A Culture of Support

Reflecting on his time in the capital, López notes that the local spirit has influenced his leadership.

“Thai people have taught me a lot,” he explains. “From a chef’s perspective, the culinary world can sometimes be extremely competitive... occasionally becoming unhealthy. Here, however, the atmosphere feels much healthier—even within my own team. In our kitchen, people support one another rather than trying to pull each other down. It feels like a family.”

He also credits the local community for his success: “Many well-known Thai chefs have generously shared contacts for farms and local producers, helping introduce me to the local sourcing network. In Thailand, the spirit of collaboration is truly remarkable.”

The 2026 Spring Season

Despite the recent accolades, Chef López remains focused on continuous evolution.

The menu evolves frequently, having changed seven times in just 10 months to reflect ingredient availability and the rhythm of nature.

Blue is currently preparing its Spring 2026 menu, marking a full year since López’s arrival. The menu revisits several signature dishes, reimagined with inspiration from KP Farm in Kamphaeng Phet, Northern Thailand.

The journey begins with a refreshing farm-brewed kombucha, followed by a sequence of refined dishes highlighting:

"Amulette” oysters and Norwegian langoustine.

Dry-aged monkfish and premium Gundagai lamb.

A blend of French tradition with creative global influences.

An Extraordinary Setting

Located within the iconic landmark ICONSIAM, the restaurant benefits from an extraordinary setting that elevates the experience beyond the plate.

Guests are welcomed with thoughtful touches—from carefully crafted canapés and welcome drinks to the serene river views that transform the space into an elegant retreat, seemingly far removed from the bustle of the city.

For López and his team of more than 50 culinary and service professionals, excellence is not a fixed destination but an ongoing journey. As he puts it, the goal is simple: to ensure that every guest who walks through Blue’s doors leaves with an experience worth returning for.