Pattaya's Best-Kept Beach Has Found Its People

Tucked away on Pattaya's last truly natural shore, Folks on the Beach is the all-day seaside hangout the city has quietly been waiting for.
There is a particular pleasure in discovering a place that feels as though it was built entirely for you — unhurried, unpretentious, open to the sea. Folks on the Beach, perched along Dongtan Beach on Pattaya's southern shore, is that kind of place.
While much of Pattaya's coastline has given itself over to rooftop pool clubs and high-decibel party destinations, Dongtan has held firm as the city's last genuinely natural beach.
It is here — where the breeze comes in reliably off the Gulf and the evenings reward patience — that Folks on the Beach has set up its version of the ideal day by the sea.
A PLACE FOR EVERY HOUR
The concept is deceptively simple: a local seaside hangout designed for the whole day, not just the afternoon. From eight in the morning until ten at night, the pace is yours to set.
Arrive early for coffee and brunch on the open-air terrace, when the beach is cool and the light is still soft.
Linger into the afternoon with a cold beer and the wind that makes Dongtan a favourite of windsurfers and kayakers. Stay for the evening — because the sunsets here are, by widespread agreement, the finest in Pattaya — with a cocktail in hand and the horizon doing the rest of the work.
The design reflects the rhythm of that day. Described by its founders as Nomad Beach meets Mediterranean Tropical, the space leans on natural wood furniture, sandy and white tones, weathered timber and open-sided structures that catch the sea breeze rather than fight it.
It is the kind of aesthetic that feels considered without being curated to the point of coldness.
"We want this to be the beach where everyone comes together." — Folks on the Beach
A KITCHEN THAT TAKES THE SEA SERIOUSLY
The menu is built around the water on the other side of those open walls. Brunch arrives in the form of a Full English Breakfast, a Lobster Eggs Benedict, a satisfying Duck Confit with Waffle or a Shakshuka that nods to the multicultural crowd Dongtan has always attracted. A Cold Seafood Tower and fresh oysters make for a natural midday treat.
By evening, the kitchen shifts into something more Mediterranean. Tapas — Gambas al Ajillo, Albondigas, Fritto Misto di Mare, Beef Tartare — arrive alongside drinks as the sun begins its descent.
For a main course, the Lobster Paella is the table's showpiece; the Spaghetti Vongole and Tagliatelle Lobster offer something lighter.
Those who prefer to stay on dry land are well served by a slow-braised Beef Bourguignon, a red wine–braised Lamb Shank or a generously portioned German Pork Knuckle.
Desserts are French, daily-changing and never repeated.
The food, in short, matches the ambition of the setting: it travels across Europe and the Mediterranean while remaining firmly rooted on a Thai beach.
COMMUNITY, NOT JUST CROWD
What sets Folks on the Beach apart from the beach clubs that crowd Pattaya's more developed stretches is not simply the menu or the view. It is the intention behind the place.
The founders designed it as a social space — somewhere to build the kind of easy community that has been quietly forming on Dongtan for years, as long-stay travellers, digital nomads and younger visitors from Europe and Asia have made the beach their own.
That ethos is kept alive through a rotating calendar of events: weekend beach markets, sunset gatherings and acoustic music sessions that give the space a living quality beyond the merely decorative.
Folks on the Beach is not a backdrop for a photograph; it is a place where the photograph, if it happens at all, is a by-product of time genuinely well spent.
Folks on the Beach is open daily from 08:00 to 22:00 on Dongtan Beach, Pattaya. Follow the restaurant on Instagram at @folks_onthebeach, on Facebook at /folksdongtan or find it on Lemon8 and TikTok under @folksonthebeach.