Pattaya's Best-Kept Beach Has Found Its People

Tucked away on Pattaya's last truly natural shore, Folks on the Beach is the all-day seaside hangout the city has quietly been waiting for.



There is a particular pleasure in discovering a place that feels as though it was built entirely for you — unhurried, unpretentious, open to the sea. Folks on the Beach, perched along Dongtan Beach on Pattaya's southern shore, is that kind of place.

While much of Pattaya's coastline has given itself over to rooftop pool clubs and high-decibel party destinations, Dongtan has held firm as the city's last genuinely natural beach.

It is here — where the breeze comes in reliably off the Gulf and the evenings reward patience — that Folks on the Beach has set up its version of the ideal day by the sea.

