Thailand celebrates New Year with countdown events nationwide

Let’s Celebrate 2025 (November 13-January 5)

The event at Central Embassy in Bangkok’s Ploenchit area features sculptures of Christmas trees and snowmen, workshops under the theme “Very Warm Wishes” and special promotions for visitors.

Neon Countdown 2024 (December 30-31)

At the Wonder World amusement park in Bangkok’s Ramintra area, the event highlights performances by world-class disc jockeys such as Martin Garrix, alongside Legendary DJs like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, MRAK, Indira Paganotto, Lost Frequencies and Marnik.

NT Presents Mega Countdown 2025 (December 31)

The event, taking place at the Megabangna shopping centre in eastern Bangkok, offers a 10-hour year-end celebration filled with entertainment. It features live music performances by Thai artists and stunning LED displays, all under the exciting theme, "A Sonic Journey into Mega Pop City".

Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2025 (December 31)

The event near Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort in Prachuap Khiri Khan province highlights beachside fireworks and performances by South Korean singer Kim Yu-gyeom.

The New Chapter of Journey Celebrating 9th Anniversary (December 10-January 2)

The event at Bluport Hua Hin resort mall in Prachuap Khiri Khan province features spectacular light and sound shows in a big Christmas garden, as well as performances to attract visitors.

Ao Makhampom Countdown (December 28-31)

At Ao Makhampom Pier in Rayong’s Klaeng district, the event highlights fireworks, light shows, cultural and music performances and handicraft workshops, as well as food and beverages.

Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025 (December 21-January 1)

The event at Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai’s Muang district highlights illumination lightings, traditional and music performances, workshops and spectacular fireworks. A mini concert by Thailand’s very own K-pop singer Kunpimook “BamBam” Bhuwakul is set for Tuesday.

Phitsanulok Countdown Festive Night 2025 (December 25-31)

The event at Phitsanulok Municipality features light shows and performances by local artists, as well as a countdown activity.

Maha Sarakham Countdown Festival: Southern Isan Soft Power 2025 (December 20-January 1)

At Tonson Market in Maha Sarakham’s Muang district, the event highlights light shows, showcases of Southern Isaan soft power, dancing competitions, music performances and an alms-offering ceremony to mark the New Year.

Chaiyaphum’s Countdown 2025 (December 29-31)

At the Mo Hin Khao natural rock formation in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district, the event features vivid light and sound shows, as well as festivals of music, balloons and snacks.

Udon Countdown 2025 (December 30-31)

At UD Town shopping mall in Udon Thani’s Muang district, festivities include firework celebrations, light shows, music performances and sales of local goods.

Hatyai Countdown 2025 (December 29-January 1)

At Sookjai Square in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, the event highlights light shows, music performances, parades and fireworks, as well as an alms-offering ceremony to mark the New Year.