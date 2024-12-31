Thailand celebrates New Year with countdown events nationwide

IconSiam Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 (December 29-31)
Named among global countdown destinations, the event at IconSiam shopping mall in Bangkok highlights spectacular fireworks made from Thai sticky rice along the Chao Phraya River, as well as Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal among Thai and international artists onstage.
CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2025 (December 31)
Dubbed the “Times Square of Asia”, the event at CentralWorld shopping mall in Bangkok highlights fireworks and performances by Thai and international artists, such as Krit “PP Krit” Amnuaydechkorn, Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul, 4EVE, and Countdown Angels Ling-Orm and Freen-Becky.
Asiatique Thailand Countdown 2025 (December 31)
At Asiatique The Riverfront near the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, the event features fireworks under the theme “Chao Phraya Jump Up!”, and performances by Thai and international artists such as Big Ass, Cocktail, Getsunova and One N’ Only.
Siam Paragon The Magical Countdown Celebration (December 23-31)
The event at Siam Paragon shopping mall in the heart of Bangkok highlights music performances by several Thai artists, such as Three Man Down, Potato, Tilly Birds, ETC, Palmy, Paradox and Paper Planes.
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 (December 28-January 1)
Hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the event at Nagaraphirom Park near Wat Arun in Bangkok highlights Thai cultural performances and workshops, drone light shows and fireworks. Visitors have been invited to join alms offering to 68 monks on Wednesday, New Year’s Day, from 6am to 8am.
EM District Winter Wonderland 2024 (November 10-January 10)
At EM District in Bangkok’s Phrom Phong area, the event highlights a spectacular Christmas tree to celebrate the shopping area’s first anniversary, music performances, and parade of cute mascots.
Let’s Celebrate 2025 (November 13-January 5)
The event at Central Embassy in Bangkok’s Ploenchit area features sculptures of Christmas trees and snowmen, workshops under the theme “Very Warm Wishes” and special promotions for visitors.
Neon Countdown 2024 (December 30-31)
At the Wonder World amusement park in Bangkok’s Ramintra area, the event highlights performances by world-class disc jockeys such as Martin Garrix, alongside Legendary DJs like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, MRAK, Indira Paganotto, Lost Frequencies and Marnik.
NT Presents Mega Countdown 2025 (December 31)
The event, taking place at the Megabangna shopping centre in eastern Bangkok, offers a 10-hour year-end celebration filled with entertainment. It features live music performances by Thai artists and stunning LED displays, all under the exciting theme, "A Sonic Journey into Mega Pop City".
Hua Hin Beach Countdown 2025 (December 31)
The event near Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort in Prachuap Khiri Khan province highlights beachside fireworks and performances by South Korean singer Kim Yu-gyeom.
The New Chapter of Journey Celebrating 9th Anniversary (December 10-January 2)
The event at Bluport Hua Hin resort mall in Prachuap Khiri Khan province features spectacular light and sound shows in a big Christmas garden, as well as performances to attract visitors.
Ao Makhampom Countdown (December 28-31)
At Ao Makhampom Pier in Rayong’s Klaeng district, the event highlights fireworks, light shows, cultural and music performances and handicraft workshops, as well as food and beverages.
Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025 (December 21-January 1)
The event at Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai’s Muang district highlights illumination lightings, traditional and music performances, workshops and spectacular fireworks. A mini concert by Thailand’s very own K-pop singer Kunpimook “BamBam” Bhuwakul is set for Tuesday.
Phitsanulok Countdown Festive Night 2025 (December 25-31)
The event at Phitsanulok Municipality features light shows and performances by local artists, as well as a countdown activity.
Maha Sarakham Countdown Festival: Southern Isan Soft Power 2025 (December 20-January 1)
At Tonson Market in Maha Sarakham’s Muang district, the event highlights light shows, showcases of Southern Isaan soft power, dancing competitions, music performances and an alms-offering ceremony to mark the New Year.
Chaiyaphum’s Countdown 2025 (December 29-31)
At the Mo Hin Khao natural rock formation in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district, the event features vivid light and sound shows, as well as festivals of music, balloons and snacks.
Udon Countdown 2025 (December 30-31)
At UD Town shopping mall in Udon Thani’s Muang district, festivities include firework celebrations, light shows, music performances and sales of local goods.
Hatyai Countdown 2025 (December 29-January 1)
At Sookjai Square in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district, the event highlights light shows, music performances, parades and fireworks, as well as an alms-offering ceremony to mark the New Year.