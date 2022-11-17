Photo exhibition captures plight of a world caught in the grip of Covid-19
A photography exhibition on three years of the Covid-19 pandemic is being held in Bangkok until Sunday, coinciding with the Apec Summit.
The opening ceremony of the “Changing Asia – New Normal” photography exhibition was held on Wednesday on the third floor of CentralWorld.
A total of 76 Images from photographers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Palestine, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam were selected for this exhibition co-organised by China Daily and Asia News Network.
The images were chosen from 1,175 photos taken in the past three years and submitted by 179 photographers from 18 countries.
The event aims to review the changes in life during the Covid-19 pandemic and encourages people to move towards a new beginning, actively responding to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.
These photos captured Asians in their daily lives, including work and living, recreation, creative pursuits, health and beauty, animals, festivals, health, the arts, eateries, and education.
At the opening ceremony, Naphat Ratanasakdi, secretary-general of the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand, said, “The one special attribute of photography is, it is universal. It is like an international language.”
“You can understand and know what message the photographer wants to convey just by looking at the photos.”
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt thanked the organisers for choosing to organise the event in Bangkok. He said it was good timing as it was held during the Apec Summit.
Talking about the exhibition, he said “It reflected the lives of the people.”
Chadchart quoted Vladimir Lenin “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen” to describe the pandemic.
He said, “I think in the last three years, many things happened and changed our lives”.
Related stories