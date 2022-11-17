Photo exhibition captures plight of a world caught in the grip of Covid-19

A total of 76 Images from photographers in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Palestine, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam were selected for this exhibition co-organised by China Daily and Asia News Network.

The images were chosen from 1,175 photos taken in the past three years and submitted by 179 photographers from 18 countries.

The event aims to review the changes in life during the Covid-19 pandemic and encourages people to move towards a new beginning, actively responding to the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

These photos captured Asians in their daily lives, including work and living, recreation, creative pursuits, health and beauty, animals, festivals, health, the arts, eateries, and education.