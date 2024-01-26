Matilda The Musical International Tour is coming to Bangkok

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical.

The cast includes Ryan Anderson (Rudolph), Londiwe Dhlomo-Dlamini (Mrs Phelps), Jason Kajdi (Escapologist), Jamie Kaye (Michael Wormwood/Tommy), Matthew Rowland (Mr Wormwood), Gemma Scholes (Miss Honey), Emily Squibb (Mrs Wormwood), Lucy Warway (Lavender) and James Wolstenholme (Miss Trunchbull).

They are joined on stage by Lola Adaja, Renée Alexandra, Jazmin Bird, Alex Charles, Joseph Craig, Sinead Donnelly, Michael Gardiner, Kent Jeycocke, Brooke Kelly, Weslee Lauder, Katie Lee, Lizzie Nance, Jonathan Raath, Logan Timbre, Lucas Angelo Ward and Dawn Williams.

The three young performers playing the title role are Yolani Balfor, Donna Craig and Myla Williams. They are joined by Daniel Abrahams, Ashton Robertson, Erich Jordaan and Gideon van Biljon as Bruce and Eric.