Matilda The Musical International Tour is coming to Bangkok
Tero Scenario and GWB Entertainment in association with the Royal Shakespeare Company announced that the multi-award-winning production of Matilda The Musical will be touring Bangkok at the Muang Thai Ratchadalai Theatre on February 21 until March 3, 2024.
A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical.
The cast includes Ryan Anderson (Rudolph), Londiwe Dhlomo-Dlamini (Mrs Phelps), Jason Kajdi (Escapologist), Jamie Kaye (Michael Wormwood/Tommy), Matthew Rowland (Mr Wormwood), Gemma Scholes (Miss Honey), Emily Squibb (Mrs Wormwood), Lucy Warway (Lavender) and James Wolstenholme (Miss Trunchbull).
They are joined on stage by Lola Adaja, Renée Alexandra, Jazmin Bird, Alex Charles, Joseph Craig, Sinead Donnelly, Michael Gardiner, Kent Jeycocke, Brooke Kelly, Weslee Lauder, Katie Lee, Lizzie Nance, Jonathan Raath, Logan Timbre, Lucas Angelo Ward and Dawn Williams.
The three young performers playing the title role are Yolani Balfor, Donna Craig and Myla Williams. They are joined by Daniel Abrahams, Ashton Robertson, Erich Jordaan and Gideon van Biljon as Bruce and Eric.
More than 12 years since the multi-award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.
Matilda The Musical will be taking place in Bangkok from February 21, until March 3, 2024 (15 shows) at Muang Thai Ratchadalai Theatre. Tickets from Bt1,000 will be available at thaiticketmajor.com, TTM counters and call centre 02 262 3838