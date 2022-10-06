The Beatles’ debut single ‘Love Me Do’ was released on this day, 60 years ago.

Despite this, McCartney remembers ‘Love Me Do’ as a joint effort between the two of them, and that it came out of their early songwriting experiments.

"‘Love Me Do’ was completely co-written. It might have been my original idea but some of them really were 50-50s, and I think that one was. It was just Lennon and McCartney sitting down without either of us having a particularly original idea."

"We loved doing it, it was a very interesting thing to try and learn to do, to become songwriters. I think why we eventually got so strong was we wrote so much through our formative period. ‘Love Me Do’ was our first hit, which ironically is one of the two songs that we control, because when we first signed to EMI they had a publishing company called Ardmore and Beechwood which took the two songs, ‘Love Me Do’ and ‘PS I Love You’, and in doing a deal somewhere along the way we were able to get them back." Said Paul McCartney

The song was an early Lennon-McCartney composition from 1958, although it wasn’t recorded by the group for another four years.



Unsatisfied with Ringo's performance, for their September 11th session, Martin hired studio ace Andy White to drum on the two sides of the single with Ringo being relegated to tambourine on "Love Me Do" and maracas on "P.S. I Love You."

Despite George Martin's dissatisfaction with the first version of "Love Me Do," the original Ringo recording from September 4th was accidentally released as the original single version and was the version that shot the song up the British hit parade.

The mix-up wasn't noticed until the song had long peaked on the charts and was replaced by the "Andy White" version for the Please Please Me album in March 1963 and single's second UK pressing about a month later.

The actual master and mixdown tapes of the "Ringo" version of "Love Me Do" have long been lost and the version that's now included in the Beatles' catalogue was taped from a collector's pristine mint version of the single.