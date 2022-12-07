'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original

"Avatar: The Way of Water" takes audiences back to the enchanting world of Pandora, where in the first film the native blue Na'vi people battled human colonists for the moon’s natural resources.

Set more than a decade later, "The Way of Water" sees actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri, now parents of five children.

Their peaceful life in the paradise-like jungle is interrupted by the return of the “Sky People”, the Na’vi name for humans, who are after Sully. To protect their family and their tribe, Sully, Neytiri and their children flee to a far-flung territory and seek refuge with the oceanic Metkayina clan.

With their bodies and skills suited to forest life, the family must quickly learn the ways of the water to survive while facing their enemy's nearing threat.

"This was a labour of love spread out over a decade, so it's great to finally be able to share it," Worthington told Reuters at the film's world premiere.

"This is a heart-wrenching story, it's mighty, it's very powerful, you hope that it connects (with audiences) but it's not just the carbon copy of the first one, we've really expanded the world, we've expanded this family unit."

Saldana said reprising her role was "emotional".