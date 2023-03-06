Miss Thailand hopefuls sparkle in Phatthalung
All 47 contenders for the Miss Thailand crown showed up to pray for prosperity at the Phatthalung City Pillar Shrine on Sunday.
The beauty queens were in the southern province to promote culture and tourism, as well as enjoy Nora dance performances at the Wat Phra Borommathat Chedi Khian Bang Kaeo.
The contestants are in Phatthalung until Tuesday to experience local people’s way of life and southern cuisine.
The preliminary round of the pageant will be held on March 17 and will feature swimsuit and evening gown contests, as well as talent competitions. The final round will be held on March 19, with the winner being crowned and presented with a 1 million baht cash prize. Both rounds will be held in Bangkok.
The 47 contenders’ activities can be followed at Facebook: @officialmissTH and Instagram: @official_missthailand.
