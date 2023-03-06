Miss Thailand hopefuls sparkle in Phatthalungbackground-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, March 31, 2023
nationthailand
Miss Thailand hopefuls sparkle in Phatthalung

Miss Thailand hopefuls sparkle in Phatthalung

MONDAY, March 06, 2023

All 47 contenders for the Miss Thailand crown showed up to pray for prosperity at the Phatthalung City Pillar Shrine on Sunday.

The beauty queens were in the southern province to promote culture and tourism, as well as enjoy Nora dance performances at the Wat Phra Borommathat Chedi Khian Bang Kaeo.

The contestants are in Phatthalung until Tuesday to experience local people’s way of life and southern cuisine.

Miss Thailand hopefuls sparkle in Phatthalung

The preliminary round of the pageant will be held on March 17 and will feature swimsuit and evening gown contests, as well as talent competitions. The final round will be held on March 19, with the winner being crowned and presented with a 1 million baht cash prize. Both rounds will be held in Bangkok.

 

TAGS
Miss ThailandPhatthalungsoft poweractivities
RELATED
nationthailand