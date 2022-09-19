background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
MONDAY, September 19, 2022
“Omakase”, a type of Japanese dining where the customer leaves it up to the chef to select and serve seasonal specialities, is becoming popular among Bangkokians. New Omakase restaurants are opening around the city, offering more choices for Thai, international and Japanese expats living in Thailand.

The Nation invites you to explore various Omakase dishes and find out how much they will set you back.

