FWD Life Insurance serves up a special menu at Maguro sushi restaurant as part of brand awareness campaign

She said that the company aimed to change people’s vision of the insurance company with brand communication involving the five senses of sight, taste, smell, hearing, and touch under the concept of “Experiences of Celebrate living”.

The company had earlier released a photobook “100 Life-Celebrating Stories” to inspire everyone to pursue their passions on October 17.

FWD is also collaborating with Donna Chang, a cosmetics and fragrance shop, to release the limited edition "Scent of Celebrate living" sachet to deliver a distinctive fragrance from August 25 to December 31.

Pavarisa said, “A key principle of the brand experience strategy that we have continued to implement over the past year is to build brand awareness of FWD Insurance by collaborating with lifestyle leaders so that everyone can fulfil their happiness goals.”