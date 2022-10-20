FWD Life Insurance serves up a special menu at Maguro sushi restaurant as part of brand awareness campaign
FWD Life Insurance has joined hands with the Japanese sushi restaurant Maguro with a special collaboration menu to improve its image as an insurance company.
Pavarisa Chumvigrant, the company’s chief brand and communications officer, revealed that the company continued to create a brand experience, continuing from previous projects, to highlight itself as an insurance company with a difference.
She said that the company aimed to change people’s vision of the insurance company with brand communication involving the five senses of sight, taste, smell, hearing, and touch under the concept of “Experiences of Celebrate living”.
The company had earlier released a photobook “100 Life-Celebrating Stories” to inspire everyone to pursue their passions on October 17.
FWD is also collaborating with Donna Chang, a cosmetics and fragrance shop, to release the limited edition "Scent of Celebrate living" sachet to deliver a distinctive fragrance from August 25 to December 31.
Pavarisa said, “A key principle of the brand experience strategy that we have continued to implement over the past year is to build brand awareness of FWD Insurance by collaborating with lifestyle leaders so that everyone can fulfil their happiness goals.”
“We chose to collaborate with Maguro because it is a Japanese restaurant that serves fresh and delicious menus from high-quality ingredients and offers great value for money and happiness to its customers, and that is exactly consistent with the brand promise of FWD Insurance,” she said.
The menu “Taste of Celebrate living Roll” consists of eight premium ingredients:
- Akami — Maguro's red meat is high in omega fatty acids, which are essential for cell repair and nourishment in the body.
- Hotate from Japan is sweet-aromatic and high in calcium, iron, and vitamin B12.
- The soft, gummy texture of Tako nourishes the body and supports the functioning of the bones, muscles and skin.
- Mellow-flavoured pickled Saba aids in improving brain neuron function and the memory system.
- Hamachi, a soft-textured white fish, is rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, and D.
- Salmon, a popular ingredient, nourishes the brain and sights. It also helps in weight control as well.
- Chutoro, the mouthwatering portion of Maguro, the King of Sea Fish, contains a good kind of protein that can aid in repairing wear and tear.
- Madai, a white fish, is a rare seasonal ingredient that is high in protein, easily digestible, and low in fat.
The menu “Taste of Celebrate living Roll” will be available to everyone, not only to FWD customers, in 11 branches of Maguro restaurant and on delivery applications from October 21 to December 31.