Next generation of Thai chefs getting an education on Australian Food and Wine
A group of industry bodies representing Australian red meat, dairy, seafood, horticulture and wine have banded together to help educate students at the MSC Culinary School in Bangkok about Australian products.
The sponsorship, from September to October, will enable the student chefs to get a better understanding and hands-on experience with products from Australia.
It was arranged by Australia's Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation (ATMAC) Programme, which was created to expand trade in Australian agricultural, forestry and fisheries into emerging and high-growth potential export markets worldwide.
Australian products are getting more popular as Thai consumers are increasingly paying more attention to the importance of a healthy diet, and view Australia as a reliable and reputable supplier of clean, nutritious, and flavourful products, the organisers said.
This unique sponsorship and collaboration will not only benefit the chefs but also Thai consumers who will one day be dining on dishes created by these chefs with Australian ingredients, the organisers said.
Moreover, the student and their instructors will be cooking a showcase of dishes at a VIP Australian Food & Wine event in Bangkok on November 1.
It will be attended by a select group of leading food industry professionals, Thailand and Australian government officials, importers, and distributors, the organisers.