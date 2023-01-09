‘Dangerous’ winter temptation in South Korea: blowfish

But contrary to their intention, self-inflation is not the real threat.

Some blowfish contain tetrodotoxin, a type of toxin that when consumed, can lead to extreme difficulty in breathing and can paralyze one’s body, ultimately resulting in death just several hours later. Historical archives show that countless people have died while consuming bok during the Joseon era, although this seldom happens today.

Therefore, in Korea, only trained chefs with special licenses can cook bok in restaurants.

Blowfish dishes can be enjoyed year-round in bok restaurants, but why are they the most popular during the winter season? The ones caught from December to early February tend to have less or weakened toxicity, and the flesh becomes full, which makes its chewy and succulent texture the best time to consume.

Boktang, blowfish soup

Sinwon Bokjip, located in a Hongdae alley in Seoul, has been in the same place since 1983, serving customers for nearly 40 years.

Many public figures have been patrons of the restaurant, including former President Kim Dae-jung and first lady Lee Hee-ho, who lived nearby, as told by the restaurant’s owner.

Boktang, boiled blowfish soup, also called bokguk, is one of the must-try signature dishes for first-time visitors and frequenters alike, at Sinwon Bokjip.

Generous portions of bright green minari are served in the hot pot, which gives the broth its clean flavour. The fleshy blowfish makes one dare to think that it is worth the try despite the danger.