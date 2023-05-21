Saoy: Chef Nak highlighting the pure essence of Khmer cuisine

The cookbook is a tribute to the late Princess Norodom Rasmi Sobbhana and her collection of recipes that were initially documented in the 1950s.

“Saoy means ‘to eat in a royal setting’, and covers several dishes that were consumed at the royal court. They were researched and recorded by Princess Norodom Rasmi Sobbhana of Cambodia in the 1950s and 1960s,” said celebrity chef Rotanak Ros, known as “Chef Nak”.

“My focus is on showcasing images, designs, and recipes that truly represent the essence of Khmer cuisine,” she added, during the launch of the work, her second recipe book, at the Rosewood Hotel in Phnom Penh on May 12.

To bring the cookbook to life, she collaborated with digital artist Serey Sot – known as “Soben” – and award-winning Cambodian photographer Lamo.

The team worked tirelessly for four years to reinterpret and reinvigorate the recipes with visually arresting images that transport readers to the royal dinner table.

“I was so lucky to have the opportunity to work with Soben and Lamo – two incredibly talented Khmer artists who have truly elevated the cookbook’s stories, ingredients and recipes through their beautiful art,” she said.

Chef Nak also thanked Rosewood Phnom Penh for giving them a platform and helping them celebrate Khmer culture.

Soben’s pieces showcase the royal family’s unique ingredients, table settings, and dining customs, drawing inspiration from Cambodian folklore and traditional art, and artfully depicting each ingredient with a layered use of colour and sophisticated shading.