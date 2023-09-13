Indulge in a world of international cuisine at InterContinental Bangkok’s Espresso restaurant
Looking for a new venue for Sunday brunch in Bangkok? Then why not escape to the Espresso restaurant at the newly opened InterContinental Bangkok, right in the vibrant heart of the capital.
Located on the hotel’s mezzanine floor, Espresso offers a tantalising array of culinary delights, spanning Thai, Chinese, Italian Indian, Japanese and European cuisines – all meticulously crafted by a team of Thai and foreign chefs.
The highlight of the brunch is a dazzling spread of seafood on ice boasting offerings like Canadian lobsters, Alaskan king crabs, oysters, New Zealand mussels and river prawns.
Foodies can also indulge their senses at the live stations, which deliver delights like ravioli with truffle cream sauce, beef tartare and pan-seared foie gras. There’s also grilled salmon, snow fish, rack of lamb, grilled chicken and Wagyu beef steak on offer.
Piles of sushi and sashimi await lovers of Japanese cuisine, while Cantonese dim sum is also recommended.
Those with a sweet tooth shouldn’t miss out on the extensive array of treats at the dessert counter, which also includes Thailand’s beloved “mango on sticky rice”.
Sunday Brunch is available at Espresso on the second and last Sunday of each month from noon to 3pm. The next brunch is scheduled for September 24.
Priced at 2,900 baht per person, diners have the option of enjoying unlimited soft drinks for an additional 160 baht. Prices are subject to 10% service tax and 7% VAT.
For more details, call +66 (0) 2 656 0444 or email [email protected].