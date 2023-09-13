Indulge in a world of international cuisine at InterContinental Bangkok’s Espresso restaurant

Foodies can also indulge their senses at the live stations, which deliver delights like ravioli with truffle cream sauce, beef tartare and pan-seared foie gras. There’s also grilled salmon, snow fish, rack of lamb, grilled chicken and Wagyu beef steak on offer.

Piles of sushi and sashimi await lovers of Japanese cuisine, while Cantonese dim sum is also recommended.

Those with a sweet tooth shouldn’t miss out on the extensive array of treats at the dessert counter, which also includes Thailand’s beloved “mango on sticky rice”.