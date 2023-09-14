Phuket's TOP25 Restaurants Awards winners 2023 revealed
TOP25Restaurants.com, the world’s first organization to use artificial intelligence (AI) to curate and recognize the finest dining establishments across the globe, unveiled the much-anticipated list of the top 25 restaurants in Phuket for 2023.
This year marks the third instalment of the prestigious ranking, to celebrate culinary excellence in Phuket.
This year’s awards recognize the achievements of Phuket's best 25 restaurants, chosen and ranked by the Restaurant Rating Index, an objective curation and measuring standard based on artificial intelligence and enhanced by professional discernment.
hom restaurant took the island’s top position for fine dining. hom is helmed by chef Ricardo Nunes, who prepares fermentation-inspired cuisine with ingredients sourced from around Phuket.
The restaurant in an "ethereal setting" was closely followed by L'Arôme by the Sea, the only French fine dining restaurant on the island where chef Yannick Hollenstein presents his interpretation of contemporary French cuisine.
The top two restaurants were closely followed in third place by Jampa, a farm-to-fork concept where dishes change daily.
In fourth and fifth positions, Pru is located in the award-winning Trisara resort, and Samut serves fine Thai cuisine, focusing on local seafood enhanced with local ingredients.
Nine restaurants were newly awarded and included in the top 25, among them HEH, the first Australian fine dining in Phuket; Semi di Tsubu, the first Itameshi restaurant in Thailand, blending the best of Japanese and Italian cuisine; and Su Va Na, surprising guests with a marine dining experience.
Founded by Bernard Metzger, the visionary behind the TOP25 Restaurants Guide series, Top25Restaurants.com has consistently set the gold standard in the culinary world. Since 2018, annual list and awards have been powered by the Travelindex-owned and patented "Restaurant Rating Index."
This multi-assets index evaluates various facets of dining establishments, including the quality of food, ambience and comfort, value for money, and social indicators such as online presence, social markers, online footprint, media engagement, and review content analysis by AI.
While this year's event marked the first award ceremony for Phuket, earlier in June 2023,TOP25Restaurants.com hosted the TOP25 Restaurants Bangkok awards ceremony, adding to the region's rich tapestry of culinary recognition.
The TOP25 Restaurants Phuket Awards 2023 event took place on September 11, 2023, at the InterContinental Resort & Spa Phuket.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious trophies to each of the top 25 restaurants Phuket award winners. These elegant trophies featured the restaurant's name and its 2023 rank and were personally presented by Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office. This added a touch of distinction to the evening, underscoring the significance of this recognition.
The TOP25 Restaurants Phuket 2023 Ranked by the Restaurant Rating Index ( phuket.top25restaurants.com )
1. hom, Fermentation Based
2. L'Arôme by the Sea, Modern French
3. JAMPA, Sustainable Cuisine
4. PRU, Natural Thai
5. Samut, Modern Thai
6. Nitan, Innovative Thai
7. Suay, Northeastern Thai
8. Black Ginger, Modern Thai
9. Jaras, Modern Thai
10. Acqua, Italian Fine Dining
11. HEH, Contemporary Australian
12. Tengoku, Japanese
13. Takieng, Authentic Thai
14. Ta Khai, Thai Seafood
15. Saffron, Classic Thai
16. Age, Classic Grill
17. Semi di Tsubu, Itameshi
18. Blue Elephant Phuket, Royal Thai Cuisine
19. Bon Pan-Asian Tapas, Pan-Asian Tapas
20. Siam Supper Club, Steakhouse
21. Akoya, Coastal Tapas
22. Baan Rim Pa, Royal Thai Cuisine
23. Talung Thai, Modern Thai
24. Su Va Na, Marine Dining
25. Big Fish, Seafood
In addition to Phuket, Travelindex also publishes TOP25 Restaurants Guides in the following vibrant dining destinations: Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Delhi.