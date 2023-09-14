Phuket's TOP25 Restaurants Awards winners 2023 revealed

This year marks the third instalment of the prestigious ranking, to celebrate culinary excellence in Phuket.

This year’s awards recognize the achievements of Phuket's best 25 restaurants, chosen and ranked by the Restaurant Rating Index, an objective curation and measuring standard based on artificial intelligence and enhanced by professional discernment.

hom restaurant took the island’s top position for fine dining. hom is helmed by chef Ricardo Nunes, who prepares fermentation-inspired cuisine with ingredients sourced from around Phuket.

The restaurant in an "ethereal setting" was closely followed by L'Arôme by the Sea, the only French fine dining restaurant on the island where chef Yannick Hollenstein presents his interpretation of contemporary French cuisine.

The top two restaurants were closely followed in third place by Jampa, a farm-to-fork concept where dishes change daily.

In fourth and fifth positions, Pru is located in the award-winning Trisara resort, and Samut serves fine Thai cuisine, focusing on local seafood enhanced with local ingredients.

Nine restaurants were newly awarded and included in the top 25, among them HEH, the first Australian fine dining in Phuket; Semi di Tsubu, the first Itameshi restaurant in Thailand, blending the best of Japanese and Italian cuisine; and Su Va Na, surprising guests with a marine dining experience.