TUESDAY, December 19, 2023
Discover sweet bliss at Ventisi Pasticceria: Indulge in ‘La Dolce Vita Italiana’ amid Bangkok’skyline!

THURSDAY, December 14, 2023
Neena M.L.
Neena M.L.

Forget the rush of Bangkok traffic — and opt for a sugary rush instead.

Ventisi Pasticceria offers La Dolce Vita Italiana for a sugar craze and crave in the midst of a Bangkok highrise view, the 24th floor of Centara Grand at Central World.

Chef Francesco Mino

Cool off from Bangkok’s heat with soft gelatos, then linger and savour the inviting aromas of freshly baked Italian pastries and the signature Pascucci coffee surrounded with warm, sleek, and brightly coloured interiors. And Italy is just around the corner.

Wondering what awaits your discovery? Here are the fresh creations of Chef Francesco Mino:

• Tartufo

• Pesche alla crema

• Montenegroni

• Mimosa

• Sicilian cannoli

• Diplomatica

• Chocolate caramel

• Gianduja orange

• Nutella Italian croissant

• Cream Italian croissant

• Apricot Italian croissant

Both the place itself and their sweets are instagrammable!

