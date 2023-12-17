Staying behind in Bangkok for the holidays? Here’s how to spice it up
Staying in Bangkok during the festive season could be one of the best options. Here’s why: no traffic, no crowd, no stress and most importantly, ease in moving around the city.
Celebrating the holidays amongst friends and family in Bangkok can be a memorable time, and what can bring people closer than great food. Here are The Nation’s picks of gourmet restaurants:
▪︎ Blue Elephant Cooking School & Restaurant
Enjoy the Magical New Year’s Eve “River of Inspiration”, chef Nooror Somany Steppe’s creations to pay tribute to World Wildlife Fund’s Healthy Rivers Series. Indulge in six courses menu (amuse bouche not included), and get closer to Thai food with distinctive flavours from the four regions of Thailand. Be part of a true commitment to sustainable luxury at 6,800 baht per person.
▪︎ Hotel Indigo Bangkok Wireless Road
Enjoy a truly homely and family day out with kids. Get enchanted with the New Year’s Day Family Brunch, price at 2024 baht +++. Succulent fresh seafood, creamy lobster thermidor, juicy beef sirloin and baked chicken. The experience is enriched by a live DJ and saxophone performance, with a children’s corner, activities and a clown.
▪︎ Copper Beyond Buffet
A much-loved and popular premium buffet in Thailand with almost 200 menu items available. Australian Angus Striploin Caramelised Onion, Black Pepper Jus, Seafood Singapore Laksa Linguini and Hotate Shiitake Sushi are amongst the 24 new menus offered at Copper, specially crafted for this festive season at only 1,359 baht per person, available now until January 15, 2024. Boat noodles is a must try. Reservation only.
▪︎ VIVIN Grocery
Degustate the festive dishes à la française (the French way) with a Thai twist. Enjoy four hours of unlimited Thai cheese buffet, harmoniously pairing with a glass of exquisite Crémant by GranMonte for 1,490 baht per person. To truly cap off the night, don't forget to add the decadent Bûche au chocolat (chocolate log) for a perfect finale, bringing the evening to a delicious close.
▪︎ Fallabella
Situated on the sixth floor of Iconsiam, this place offers a perfect river and sky view, especially during the countdown moment when fireworks fill the night sky and mark the arrival of the New Year.
The place offers two special celebration sets:
Set A: 28,000 baht for four people
Set B: 15,000 baht for two people