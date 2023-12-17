Staying behind in Bangkok for the holidays? Here’s how to spice it up

▪︎ Copper Beyond Buffet

A much-loved and popular premium buffet in Thailand with almost 200 menu items available. Australian Angus Striploin Caramelised Onion, Black Pepper Jus, Seafood Singapore Laksa Linguini and Hotate Shiitake Sushi are amongst the 24 new menus offered at Copper, specially crafted for this festive season at only 1,359 baht per person, available now until January 15, 2024. Boat noodles is a must try. Reservation only.

▪︎ VIVIN Grocery

Degustate the festive dishes à la française (the French way) with a Thai twist. Enjoy four hours of unlimited Thai cheese buffet, harmoniously pairing with a glass of exquisite Crémant by GranMonte for 1,490 baht per person. To truly cap off the night, don't forget to add the decadent Bûche au chocolat (chocolate log) for a perfect finale, bringing the evening to a delicious close.

▪︎ Fallabella

Situated on the sixth floor of Iconsiam, this place offers a perfect river and sky view, especially during the countdown moment when fireworks fill the night sky and mark the arrival of the New Year.

The place offers two special celebration sets:

Set A: 28,000 baht for four people

Set B: 15,000 baht for two people