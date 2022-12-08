Vaccines losing race against new Omicron mutants in Thailand: Dr Yong

BA.2.75 has become the dominant strain in Thailand over the past two months, overtaking BA.5 which accounted for most cases in June, he added.

BA.2.75 has sent daily Covid infections in Thailand soaring to over 700 per day in the past week.

However, Yong expects BA.2.75 to be replaced as Thailand’s dominant strain by Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants spreading from the West.

"The mutation is happening over time," he said, adding that genetic changes are occurring too quickly for vaccines to keep up.