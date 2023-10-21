Joining forces for a dengue-free Thailand

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok said, “One of BMA's priorities is to provide the public with health security. Bangkok health volunteers in 50 districts have been working closely with their communities to build awareness and promote preventive measures against dengue."

BMA is also teaming up with Dengue-zero MOU partners in communicating the danger of dengue, with the goal of keeping dengue transmission and outbreak at bay, thereby reducing dengue cases. Joining all dengue allies today is to showcase every party’s effort to protect the community and prevent the agonizing impact of the disease on individuals and families.

Peter Streibl, General Manager, Takeda (Thailand) Limited, said, “Takeda is committed to delivering better health and a brighter future to people around the world by improving the quality of life for patients through healthcare innovations. We are well aware that dengue is one of Thailand’s pressing healthcare issues. Dengue is responsible for 390 million infections globally per year, 96 million of which are with severe complications. We are proud to have taken part in the community-oriented effort to raise dengue awareness by improving disease control measures, working closely with the community, and reinforcing on multi-disciplinary dengue prevention and control including immunization. I would like to thank Dengue-zero MOU partners and all parties who contribute to the collective determination in combating dengue in pursuit of dengue-zero Thailand.”

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the dengue virus, endemic in tropical countries, and epidemic in the rainy season every year.

Dengue can affect everyone at all ages regardless of background or age and it is most prevalent in the 5–14 age bracket. The death toll is found most in the working-age population. Children showing signs of dengue fever, which include high fever, nausea and rash should be seen by a physician as soon as possible.

Dengue fever may cause thrombocytopenia, which could lead to hypotension and death in the absence of timely medical intervention.

The public is advised to take precautions against dengue fever by strictly adhering to disease control measures. For example, water containers should be well covered, so they do not become oviposition sites for Aedes mosquitoes.

Alternatively, water in those containers should be changed regularly, so they do not become breeding sites. Fish can also be of help in exterminating mosquito larvae. Any space and its surroundings should be kept well-ventilated.

For a tropical country like Thailand, reinforcing one’s immunity against dengue fever by means of vaccination is another option to consider. You can contact healthcare providers to learn more about dengue vaccination in your community.