Joining forces for a dengue-free Thailand
Department of Disease Control, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Takeda together with Dengue-zero MOU Partners reinforced the commitment to create a dengue-free future, Recognizing the Value of Dengue Immunization
Cumulative dengue cases in Thailand in 2023 have reached more than 110,809 and the death toll is already at 106. (Figures are as of 11 October 2023*)
The outbreak is found to be at a 5-year high, highlighting the stark reality that dengue remains a public health concern and still weighs on Thai people’s resources, society, economy, and quality of life.
Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Takeda (Thailand) Limited, and Dengue-Zero Memorandum of Understanding partners are jointly passing on the message of commitment to creating Thailand a dengue-free community at the event of “The Last Message from Ing-Ma”.
Ing-Ma, a dengue virtual influencer represented more than 1.2 million dengue victims in Thailand over the past 15 years, her existence is to emphasize dengue threats that can be imposed to any walks of life.
The event highlights the message of hope in the fight against dengue through disease surveillance measures, suppressing the population of Aedes mosquitoes and their larvae, and reinforcing immunization. Several ways of offering good wishes to safeguard from dengue are demonstrated through immersive and interactive exhibition zones including “Message of Hope Gallery”, a real experience sharing from patients, “The Last Message from Ing-Ma”, an AR photo booth to share your commitment together with Ing-Ma in fighting against this debilitating disease.
Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, Deputy Director-General, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, said, “Thailand’s tropical climate is conducive to the proliferation of dengue virus. Dengue cases this year could reach a 3-year high. Stronger control measures are necessary. The Department of Disease Control would therefore like to advise the public to dispose of water containers that could become larval breeding habitats and to protect themselves against Aedes mosquito bites regularly."
" The practice of “3 Keeps” can be observed. First, keep your place tidy and airy to minimize Aedes mosquito resting sites. Second, keep your trash well contained. Third, keep your water containers well covered and therefore free of Aedes mosquito eggs. Other preventive guidelines announced by the Ministry of Public Health should also be followed. "
Done collectively, they help reduce dengue spread in Thailand and drive the country towards a dengue-zero future.”
Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok said, “One of BMA's priorities is to provide the public with health security. Bangkok health volunteers in 50 districts have been working closely with their communities to build awareness and promote preventive measures against dengue."
BMA is also teaming up with Dengue-zero MOU partners in communicating the danger of dengue, with the goal of keeping dengue transmission and outbreak at bay, thereby reducing dengue cases. Joining all dengue allies today is to showcase every party’s effort to protect the community and prevent the agonizing impact of the disease on individuals and families.
Peter Streibl, General Manager, Takeda (Thailand) Limited, said, “Takeda is committed to delivering better health and a brighter future to people around the world by improving the quality of life for patients through healthcare innovations. We are well aware that dengue is one of Thailand’s pressing healthcare issues. Dengue is responsible for 390 million infections globally per year, 96 million of which are with severe complications. We are proud to have taken part in the community-oriented effort to raise dengue awareness by improving disease control measures, working closely with the community, and reinforcing on multi-disciplinary dengue prevention and control including immunization. I would like to thank Dengue-zero MOU partners and all parties who contribute to the collective determination in combating dengue in pursuit of dengue-zero Thailand.”
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the dengue virus, endemic in tropical countries, and epidemic in the rainy season every year.
Dengue can affect everyone at all ages regardless of background or age and it is most prevalent in the 5–14 age bracket. The death toll is found most in the working-age population. Children showing signs of dengue fever, which include high fever, nausea and rash should be seen by a physician as soon as possible.
Dengue fever may cause thrombocytopenia, which could lead to hypotension and death in the absence of timely medical intervention.
The public is advised to take precautions against dengue fever by strictly adhering to disease control measures. For example, water containers should be well covered, so they do not become oviposition sites for Aedes mosquitoes.
Alternatively, water in those containers should be changed regularly, so they do not become breeding sites. Fish can also be of help in exterminating mosquito larvae. Any space and its surroundings should be kept well-ventilated.
For a tropical country like Thailand, reinforcing one’s immunity against dengue fever by means of vaccination is another option to consider. You can contact healthcare providers to learn more about dengue vaccination in your community.