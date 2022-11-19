One day to kick-off – but still no Thai TV World Cup schedule

The opening ceremony from 10pm will feature performances by British pop star Robbie Williams and Jungkook from K-pop group BTS.

Williams has faced criticism for taking money to perform in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and punished by up to three years in prison, with the possibility of the death sentence for gay Muslims. Williams has in the past won fame for supporting the LGBTQ+ movement.

Media have also reported that Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin could make surprise appearances at the opening ceremony.

The tournament features 32 teams, split into eight groups of four. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the last-16 knockout stage.