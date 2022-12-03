Jetts Fitness brings a Zumba class to the aquarium
The "Zumba in Aquarium" was held on Tuesday at Central Phuket Floresta, Aquaria Phuket, Thailand's largest aquarium located in the heart of Phuket City, and other partners of Jetts Fitness.
It was a unique off-site activity as Jetts was the first to bring the Zumba class into the aquarium.
"Zumba" is one of the most popular exercise methods around the world. It has a rousing rhythm and choreography that is not too difficult.
Exercisers could burn calories very well in just 30 minutes, which makes them more enjoyable than regular exercise. Everyone can enjoy this class because no skill or background in dancing is required.
Dane Cantwell, Country Manager at Jetts 24 Hour Fitness (Thailand), said, "As we all know, exercise is no longer just a trend but a discipline that everyone considers their daily activity. Everyone who works out at Jetts gets more than just a workout.
“In addition, we have conducted surveys and research and found that providing events both in the gym and off-site, as we have done on a regular basis, has made the workouts of participating members even more effective.” Cantwell stated.
Cantwell concluded, "Jetts Fitness plans to expand its branches to new locations in Bangkok and other provinces, focusing on popular tourist destinations. We want to make sure our clubs meet the needs of all members.
“With the concept of creating Jetts Fitness as a community of health lovers, we are determined that our 39 Jetts branches and upcoming branches will definitely and continuously contain a lot of fun activities for new and old members of all branches."