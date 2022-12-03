Jetts Fitness brings a Zumba class to the aquarium

"Zumba" is one of the most popular exercise methods around the world. It has a rousing rhythm and choreography that is not too difficult.

Exercisers could burn calories very well in just 30 minutes, which makes them more enjoyable than regular exercise. Everyone can enjoy this class because no skill or background in dancing is required.

Dane Cantwell, Country Manager at Jetts 24 Hour Fitness (Thailand), said, "As we all know, exercise is no longer just a trend but a discipline that everyone considers their daily activity. Everyone who works out at Jetts gets more than just a workout.



