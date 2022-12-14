Thai fighters face Asia's top kickboxers in Bangkok qualifying for World Combat Games

Thai fighters are expected to use the advantage of home turf to book berths at next year’s World Combat Games in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

They are up against top martial artists from Cambodia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Iran, Syria, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Nepal, India, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

The Riyadh World Combat Games will be held on October 21 to 30 next year.

The Asian Kickboxing Confederation Championships runs at Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japan) in Din Daeng until Sunday.