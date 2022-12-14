Thai fighters face Asia's top kickboxers in Bangkok qualifying for World Combat Games
Thai athletes are taking on top fighters from 20 countries at the Asian Kickboxing Confederation Championships 2022 in Bangkok, with qualification for the 2023 World Combat Games at stake.
Bangkok was chosen to host this year’s tournament after the success of October’s Thailand Kickboxing Championships 2022, KickBoxing Association of Thailand chief Kukiat Srinaka told Tuesday’s press conference.
Thai fighters are expected to use the advantage of home turf to book berths at next year’s World Combat Games in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
They are up against top martial artists from Cambodia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Iran, Syria, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Nepal, India, South Korea and Uzbekistan.
The Riyadh World Combat Games will be held on October 21 to 30 next year.
The Asian Kickboxing Confederation Championships runs at Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japan) in Din Daeng until Sunday.