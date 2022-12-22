Messi’s image may adorn banknotes to mark Argentina's World Cup victory

The reports follow Argentina’s win over defending champion France in the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The 1000 peso note is the preferred option because it begins with 10, Messi’s number, El according to the Financiero report.

"La Scaloneta" – the nickname of the team manager Lionel Scaloni – was suggested as the inscription on the back of the backnote, Financiero reported. The idea was first “jokingly” proposed by members of the Argentine central bank, but directors subsequently agreed that it would “awaken the spirit” of Argentine people.