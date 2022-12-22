Leo Messi roars to top of the Instagram charts with World Cup trophy photo

The photograph was posted on Sunday (December 18) right after Argentina beat France 4-2 on in Qatar, in a match that many pundits called the best-ever World Cup final.

Argentina captain Messi, 35, scored twice in the match and bagged his nation’s third World Cup trophy, after wins at the 1987 and 1986 tournaments.

In just four days, Messi’s photo posted on the account @leomessi was liked 70.9 million times on Instagram, breaking Chris Godfrey’s record of 58 million likes for the photo of an egg on he posted on January 4, 2019.

In third position is another Messi post, this one showing him in bed with the Fifa World Cup Trophy. Posted on December 20, it had 50.3 million likes as of press time.

Messi also features in the fourth most-liked Instagram photo, which shows him and Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton. It was posted by Portuguese football superstar Ronaldo’s @cristiano account on November 19 and has attracted 42.2 million likes.