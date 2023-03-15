Thai Foundation kicks off training programme for under-12 footballers
A football training session for children under the age of 12 will be held on May 28 at Wichupa Club Football Field in Bangkok.
The training camp is a collaboration between Miracle of Life Foundation and oil firm Apollo (Thailand).
The participants in this programme will be divided into three age groups: 3-6, 7-9, and 10-12.
This activity aligns with the campaign – “Love for Sport: Football of Happiness”, the foundation’s president, Pol Lt Manas Nonuch, said.
Manas said the goal of this training session is to help children enhance their sporting prowess and to pique their interest in sports.
He added that playing sports can promote their development both physically and emotionally.
Meanwhile, the president of Apollo Thai, Tanasak Wahawisan, complimented the relevant sectors, saying this activity would provide children with the opportunity to play sports like in other countries.
Maj. Panupong Pue-On, a football coach with an UEFA “A Licence”, said this programme could help improve children's health and keep them away from drugs, which is in line with the “Football of Happiness” concept.
Related Stories: