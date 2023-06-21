Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK
Thai national blind football team got encouragement from Deputy Tourism and Sports Minister, Napintorn Srisanpang, before heading to United Kingdom on Tuesday.
The meeting came as the world No 5 and Asia No 2 blind football team is scheduled to participate in the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham on August 12-27.
Napintorn praised blind footballers for boosting Thailand's reputation so far. The team won the gold medal in Asean Para Games in Cambodia from June 3 to 9.
He also encouraged blind footballers to do their best in the upcoming world championship for the happiness of Thai people.
Thai national blind football team will hold training in Leicester for 10 days before participating in the competition in Birmingham.