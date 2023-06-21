background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, June 22, 2023
nationthailand
Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK

Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK

WEDNESDAY, June 21, 2023
THE NATION
THE NATION

Thai national blind football team got encouragement from Deputy Tourism and Sports Minister, Napintorn Srisanpang, before heading to United Kingdom on Tuesday.

The meeting came as the world No 5 and Asia No 2 blind football team is scheduled to participate in the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham on August 12-27.

Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK

Napintorn praised blind footballers for boosting Thailand's reputation so far. The team won the gold medal in Asean Para Games in Cambodia from June 3 to 9.

He also encouraged blind footballers to do their best in the upcoming world championship for the happiness of Thai people.

Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK
 
Thai national blind football team will hold training in Leicester for 10 days before participating in the competition in Birmingham.

Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK

 

Thai blind footballers get encouragement ahead of world championship in UK

TAGS
Thai national blind football teamUKThailand
RELATED
nationthailand