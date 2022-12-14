Hidden Temple: Abandoned Temples in the Community
The activity "Hidden Temple: Abandoned Temples" in the Community is being held at Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi and Wat Dusidaram until Sunday.
Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation) or CEA, in collaboration with Urban Ally, the Thai architecture archive, the Faculty of Architecture, Silpakorn University, and the network of the Bang Yi Khan community, arrange the activity, Hidden Temple, under the concept of “The Hidden Domain in the Sacred Ground” to reveals the temple areas that are existing and changing through the dynamics of the big community like Bangkok.
At Wat Phraya Siri Aisawan, the visitors will get to see the assumption of complete architecture of Wat Suaansawan, observe the sacred domain of this abandoned temple hidden in the Ban Poon community, and enjoy the musical activities and performances with three pagodas appeared in different shapes and forms in the background.
Highlight Activities
- Projection Mapping: the contemporary art with interactive technology to portray the story of Jambudvipa within the Vihara of Wat Phumarin and offering Puang Mahot (traditional paper folding decorative item) to the Buddha image at the back of the Vihara.
- Architectural Lighting: the lighting designed to give the temple and the neighborhood around Wat Phumarin Ratchapaksi a mood.
- Community Performance: "Mae Si" "Phee Lob" "Ling Lom” the ritual plays that are the local wisdom of Bangkok Noi district, see the ancient Takhian boat and learn the relief from "Ghost" to "Buddha".
- Community Market: food and goods of Bangkok Noi community to revitalize the area around the abandoned temple. Participate in the traditional local cooking workshop from a local expert with a century of experience.
Visit CEA or Urban Ally's Facebook page for more information.
