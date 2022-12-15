background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, December 18, 2022
nationthailand
Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

THURSDAY, December 15, 2022

Stargazers turned out in force at three viewing points around the country for the annual Geminids meteor shower on Wednesday night.

Around 1,000 people gathered at the Huay Lan Reservoir campsite in Chiang Mai, and the Chalermphrakiart observatories in Nakhon Ratchasima and Chachoengsao. Most were wearing warm clothing to keep away the cold season chill.

The Chiang Mai stargazing event was hosted by the Ontai community in San Kamphaeng district, where the first shooting star was spotted streaking across the sky at 8.08pm.

Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

At the Chachoengsao observatory, people set up tents and telescopes to view the celestial fireworks show.

Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

The Geminids meteor shower streams from the tail of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. It can be seen from December 4 to 20 as the space rock passes close to Earth. It is thought that the asteroid may have collided with another object in the distant past to produce the stream of particles that create the meteor shower.

Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

This year, astronomers forecast the shower would peak on Wednesday with 150 meteors per hour and identified 8pm to 11pm as the best viewing period, before the bright moon obscures the phenomenon.

Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand said the Geminids were best viewed in a dark clear sky. Stargazers can just lie back and enjoy the spectacle without a telescope, it added. It posted the photos of last night’s stargazing seen here.

Geminids meteors shower Thai stargazers

Related stories

TAGS
News UpdateGeminidsGeminid meteor showermeteor showerChiang MaiNakhon RatchasimaChachoengsao
RELATED
nationthailand