Thailand sprints to victory in badminton’s Canadian Open

World No 19 Busanan Ongbamrungphan clinched her first title in two years with a commanding victory over Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt, 21-16, 21-14, in the women’s singles final of the Yonex Canadian Open on Sunday.

Playing in front of a packed house at the WinSport Event Centre in Alberta, the 28-year-old Thai displayed her arsenal of shots and agility, outplaying the 2015 European Games gold medallist in just 53 minutes. The former world No 10 extended her dominance over Kjaersfeldt, securing her fourth consecutive win against the Dane in their head-to-head encounters.