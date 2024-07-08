Thailand sprints to victory in badminton’s Canadian Open

World No 19 Busanan Ongbamrungphan clinched her first title in two years with a commanding victory over Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt, 21-16, 21-14, in the women’s singles final of the Yonex Canadian Open on Sunday.
Playing in front of a packed house at the WinSport Event Centre in Alberta, the 28-year-old Thai displayed her arsenal of shots and agility, outplaying the 2015 European Games gold medallist in just 53 minutes. The former world No 10 extended her dominance over Kjaersfeldt, securing her fourth consecutive win against the Dane in their head-to-head encounters.
The victory marks Busanan’s fourth BWF World Tour crown and her first since winning the Indian Open in 2022. Notably, her last two BWF victories have been at the BWF 500 level.
Busanan returns to Bangkok with a winner’s cheque of US$31,500, while Kjaersfeldt takes home the runner-up prize of $15,960. Kjaersfeldt remains winless on the BWF World Tour, having lost all six finals since 2018.
Busanan's win makes her the second Thai to capture the women’s singles title at the Canadian Open since Nichaon Jindapon did so 11 years ago.
The North American swing concluded with three titles going to Thai players. Last week, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul won two titles at the US Open, partnering with Peeratchai Sukphun in the men’s doubles and with Phataimas Muenwong in the mixed doubles.