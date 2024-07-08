SMB cyber infections rising due to Excel attacks, Kaspersky reports.

The number of users who encountered malware and unwanted software hiding in or mimicking software products was 2,402, with 4,110 unique files distributed under the guise of SMB-related software. This represents an 8% increase year-on-year and suggests an ongoing rise in attacker activity.

Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals, according to the latest Kaspersky report released today. The most prevalent form of attack continues to be Trojans, which are especially hazardous because, unlike viruses, they cannot self-replicate, and they usually mimic legitimate software. Their adaptability and capacity to evade traditional security measures render them a widespread and potent tool for cybercriminals.

Kaspersky recorded the number of Trojan attacks for the period Jan – April 2024 at 100,465 representing a 7% increase on the same period in 2023, and 83,145 more attacks than the next highest threat measured posed by DangerousObjects, itself recording 17,320 attacks – some 6,994 more than in 2023.