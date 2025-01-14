Muangsiri Family, a political family from Thonburi, joins Pheu Thai

The new members include Sakol Muangsiri, a former Bangkok MP for four terms, Wanitcha Muangsiri, Saratch Muangsiri, a Bang Khun Thian District Councilor, Narongsak Muangsiri, a Bang Bon District Councilor, and Suwat Muangsiri, a former Bangkok MP for two terms.

The Muangsiri family, a long-standing political family, has been affiliated with various political parties in the past, including the Democrat Party. They maintain a strong voter base in Thonburi areas such as Bang Bon and Bang Khun Thian.

In the 2023 election, the Muangsiri family ran as candidates under the Democrat Party.

Additionally, Rattikal Kaewkerdmee, a Sai Mai District Councilor, and Somchai Wesarattrakul, who previously belonged to the Thai Sang Thai Party, have also joined the Pheu Thai Party.