Muangsiri Family, a political family from Thonburi, joins Pheu Thai

The new members include Sakol Muangsiri, a former Bangkok MP for four terms, Wanitcha Muangsiri, Saratch Muangsiri, a Bang Khun Thian District Councilor, Narongsak Muangsiri, a Bang Bon District Councilor, and Suwat Muangsiri, a former Bangkok MP for two terms.
The Muangsiri family, a long-standing political family, has been affiliated with various political parties in the past, including the Democrat Party. They maintain a strong voter base in Thonburi areas such as Bang Bon and Bang Khun Thian.
In the 2023 election, the Muangsiri family ran as candidates under the Democrat Party.
Additionally, Rattikal Kaewkerdmee, a Sai Mai District Councilor, and Somchai Wesarattrakul, who previously belonged to the Thai Sang Thai Party, have also joined the Pheu Thai Party.
Theerarat expressed her delight at the new members joining the party, particularly the “Muangsiri family,” who bring valuable experience and have previously collaborated with the party. She noted that the return of these experienced individuals marks a significant moment for the party, fostering cooperation toward achieving shared goals.
"Today, the Pheu Thai Party has gained greater trust, reflecting the growing momentum of the party. This progress is not something that happens overnight but is a result of the people recognizing the difference made by representatives from Pheu Thai who have stepped forward to serve them, regardless of whether the party’s popularity rises or falls. It signifies their continued commitment to working for the people. The goal is to earn recognition and trust once again, aiming to represent the people of Bangkok in the next election in 2027," Theerarat said.