Thailand and India: a journey of cultural and diplomatic ties

Thailand and India have shared a profound relationship spanning centuries, rooted in cultural, economic, and diplomatic interactions that have evolved from early exchanges of ideas and traditions into robust diplomatic ties in the modern era.
Located in South Asia, India now is becoming more powerful politically and economically on the global stage, viewed as a vital market for investment and business expansion thanks to its population of more than 1.4 billion.
According to the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in September last year, India is considered the third-largest economy in Asia based on nominal gross domestic product, driven by its dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy.
According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, the Thai government officially established diplomatic ties with India in 1947. However, unofficial ties between the two nations go back much further, rooted in the deep influence of Indian culture on the Thai way of life.
Let’s take a closer look at this, especially as Sunday, January 26, marks India’s National Day, known there as Republic Day.
Early cultural exchanges
The cultural connection between Thailand and India dates back more than 2,500 years, beginning with the spread of Buddhism during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, according to the Thai government.
This religious transmission significantly influenced Thai culture, art, and architecture. For instance, the Thai language incorporates numerous Sanskrit terms, reflecting deep Indian linguistic influence.
Also, traditional Thai dance forms and classical literature exhibit elements derived from Indian epics such as the Ramayana.
According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, in 1917, Indian Nobel Prize winner and polymath Rabindranath Tagore visited Thailand, leading to more collaboration between the two nations in building more religious venues in the Southeast Asian kingdom.
In 1957, Thailand built Wat Thai Buddhagaya in Bodh Gaya, India, to mark Buddhism’s 2,500th anniversary, showcasing Thai culture and fostering Buddhism in India. The approximately 150,000 Thai citizens of Indian descent formed associations such as the Thai-Indian Chamber of Commerce and the Sikh Association of Thailand, a Thai government survey noted in 2021.
There is even a Little India Town in Bangkok.
Economic ties
The economic relationship between Thailand and India has expanded significantly, driven by shared interests and regional cooperation.
According to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral trade reached US$17.7 billion in 2021, with Thailand exporting goods worth $8.1 billion and importing $9.6 billion worth from India. Both countries aim to raise trade to $35 billion by 2025.
India is also Thailand’s largest trading partner in South Asia, with key sectors including automobiles, machinery, jewellery, and chemicals driving this exchange.
Notably, the ASEAN nation is a significant source of India’s automobile imports, while India is a key supplier of pharmaceutical products and textiles to Thailand.
Investment ties are equally strong. Indian businesses have invested more than $2 billion in Thailand, particularly in the IT (information technology), hospitality, and consumer-goods sectors.
Meanwhile, Thai companies such as CP Group and Dusit Thani have explored opportunities in India’s vast market, focusing on food processing and hospitality.
Political ties
The two nations cooperate on key global issues through such platforms as ASEAN, BIMSTEC, and the United Nations.
India is a significant partner in Thailand’s Indo-Pacific initiatives, reflecting mutual interests in maritime security and economic connectivity, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.
In 2024, during the 10th Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation, leaders reaffirmed their collaboration in defence, cybersecurity, space technology, and military industries.
Notably, India supplies advanced military equipment to Thailand, strengthening the latter’s defence capabilities.