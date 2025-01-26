Thailand and India: a journey of cultural and diplomatic ties

Thailand and India have shared a profound relationship spanning centuries, rooted in cultural, economic, and diplomatic interactions that have evolved from early exchanges of ideas and traditions into robust diplomatic ties in the modern era.

Located in South Asia, India now is becoming more powerful politically and economically on the global stage, viewed as a vital market for investment and business expansion thanks to its population of more than 1.4 billion.

According to the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in September last year, India is considered the third-largest economy in Asia based on nominal gross domestic product, driven by its dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy.

According to the Thai Foreign Ministry, the Thai government officially established diplomatic ties with India in 1947. However, unofficial ties between the two nations go back much further, rooted in the deep influence of Indian culture on the Thai way of life.

Let’s take a closer look at this, especially as Sunday, January 26, marks India’s National Day, known there as Republic Day.

