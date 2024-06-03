China Coast Guard seizes Philippine supplies for outpost in Second Thomas Shoal

Both incidents took place on May 19, when the Philippine Navy performed an airdrop operation to bring the items to the BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated warship grounded in 1999 to protect Manila’s claims to the shoal, according to a ranking military official, who asked not to be named for not having authority to speak to the media.

In a third incident, on May 24, the CCG used water cannons to drive away a Filipino fishing boat near the shoal, the official said.

The Inquirer source made the allegations hours after Chinese state media claimed that personnel on the Sierra Madre “pointed guns” at the CCG on the same day, May 19.

In a social media post on Jun 2, China Central Television said at least two men were seen carrying guns on deck, pointing them in the direction of the CCG.

An accompanying 29-second video appeared to show a masked man momentarily holding up a blurred black object that resembled a rifle.

The Inquirer source said the CCG deployed four rubber boats during the May 19 para drop operation of a Philippine Navy aircraft to the Sierra Madre.

The Chinese grabbed some of the provisions, mostly food, and scattered them into the water, making sure they couldn’t be consumed. But some of them took supplies for themselves, the source said.