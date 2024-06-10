Police assist 400 foreign tourists stranded by floods in Vietnam

Police officers in the northern province of Ha Giang today assisted 400 foreign tourists stranded by floodwater.
Following heavy rains that have pounded the northern region in the past three days, floodwater has submerged a 700m section of National Road 4C (passing through Pa Vi Ha village, Pa Vi Commune, Meo Vac District).
Many groups of foreign tourists, who mainly travelled by motorbike from Dong Van District to Meo Vac District, could not pass this flooded road.
Eleven police officers along with two specialised cars were deployed to the site, bringing 400 tourists through this section.
Ha Giang Province, near the border with China, is known worldwide for its magnificent mountain landscape and vibrant cultures of various ethnic groups. Road trip on bikes is a favourite activity for many tourists coming here to get the full experience.
Widespread flooding is occurring in Ha Giang, including the province's urban centre, Ha Giang City.
Authorities have set up checkpoints to prevent people from going into dangerous, landslide-prone areas.
As of today's afternoon, three people have been confirmed dead in Ha Giang as a result of downpour and flooding, along with one missing person.
Initial property damage so far has reached over VND 24 billion (about US$944,000).
Ha Giang Province's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has asked travel agencies to halt all tourism activities that 'can be unsafe for tourists,' and even change itineraries if needed.
People and tourists are not to travel to landslide-hit areas, swim in rivers or streams or take boat tours in the reservoir lakes.
It also asked police units to enhance measures to guarantee the safety of tourists and stand ready to assist in case of incidents.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network