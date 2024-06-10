Police assist 400 foreign tourists stranded by floods in Vietnam

Authorities have set up checkpoints to prevent people from going into dangerous, landslide-prone areas.

As of today's afternoon, three people have been confirmed dead in Ha Giang as a result of downpour and flooding, along with one missing person.

Initial property damage so far has reached over VND 24 billion (about US$944,000).

Ha Giang Province's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has asked travel agencies to halt all tourism activities that 'can be unsafe for tourists,' and even change itineraries if needed.

People and tourists are not to travel to landslide-hit areas, swim in rivers or streams or take boat tours in the reservoir lakes.

It also asked police units to enhance measures to guarantee the safety of tourists and stand ready to assist in case of incidents.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network