Fishy business in Cambodian durian markets!

Following widespread reports on social media alleging that imported durians are not only being falsely sold as local produce but being treated with chemicals, Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul ordered officials to investigate.

“Upon receiving the reports, officials from the CCF were dispatched to inspect markets and border crossings across Cambodia,” read a June 21 statement from the ministry.

Preliminary findings revealed that although many sellers claimed their durians were grown in provinces such as Kampot, Kampong Cham, Battambang, and Tbong Khmum, a substantial number were imported from neighbouring countries in small quantities.