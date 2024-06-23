Singapore in top 10 nation list for uploading objectionable YouTube videos

According to Google Transparency Report, YouTube owner Google removed a record number of 1.2 million objectionable videos in Singapore in the last three months of 2023, putting it in second place after India. In the latest report showing numbers for January to March 2024, Singapore came in 10th with about 100,000 removals.

About 40 per cent of the removed content from January to March 2024 violated child safety, including cyberbullying and sexualisation of minors, and about a quarter promoted dangerous or threatening pranks and instructional theft. Removed videos also typically promote self-harm, hate, deception, violence and vulgarity, according to YouTube’s community guidelines.

Singapore first appeared in the top 10 list from July to September 2023, ranking third with about 640,000 removals.

Transparency reports on video removals go as far back as July 2019, when Google first published them. YouTube uses a combination of artificial intelligence tools and human reviewers, including those in the community, to detect undesirable videos.

Recently, online platforms have stepped up enforcement after calls for more to be done to ensure online safety.

The latest call came from United States surgeon-general Vivek Murthy. He said warning labels similar to those that appear on tobacco and alcohol products should be displayed on social media platforms, arguing that social media is linked to mental health harms for adolescents.