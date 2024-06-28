Banking association denies Thai banks supporting Myanmar military

The Thai Bankers’ Association vehemently denied that Thai banks had any connections with the Myanmar military junta after the UN special rapporteur’s report accusing a local bank of doing business with junta leaders was released on Wednesday.

“Thailand has now become the [junta’s] leading source of military supplies purchased through the international banking system,” said the report titled “Banking on the Death Trade: How Banks and Governments Enable the Military Junta in Myanmar”.

The report also said that Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) facilitated about 80% of the financial transactions for accounts linked to the military government. The volume of financial transactions through SCB rose from $5 million in 2022 to $100 million in 2023.