Singapore to halt arms transfers without impeding legitimate trade with Myanmar

“Legitimate trade and financial links between Singapore and Myanmar are necessary to support the livelihoods of the Myanmar people,” MFA said in a statement.

“We have been very careful to avoid inadvertently causing greater hardship for the Myanmar people.”

The statement came in response to media queries following the release of a report by UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews on June 26.

The report, which lauded the city-state for its decisive action in clamping down on both the export of military materials from Singapore and the facilitation of arms transactions by banks here, called for financial institutions to “terminate or freeze all financial relationships with Myanmar’s state-owned banks” while “(undertaking) enhanced due diligence on all business relationships and transactions related to Myanmar”.

MFA said: “Singapore’s policy is to prohibit the transfer of arms to Myanmar and to not authorise the transfer to Myanmar of dual-use items, which have been assessed to have potential military application and where there is a serious risk they may be used to inflict violence against unarmed civilians.”