Remittance services in Singapore face high risk of terrorist financing abuse

This is according to an updated Terrorism Financing National Risk Assessment (TFNRA) report published on July 1 by the Finance and Home Affairs ministries and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In the report, which was last published in 2020, the agencies also identified new cross-border fast payment systems and online fund-raising as emerging risk areas.

Cross-border fast payment systems include services provided through bank apps and QR codes.

The agencies said these have emerged on the radar because of Singapore’s high internet penetration, the prevalence of online banking, and the global surge in the digital economy driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agencies said money remittances are popular among Singapore’s foreign migrant worker population, who find that the providers offer them “cost-effective and efficient remittance services compared with banks”.

However, the agencies noted that some of the countries in the region that local remittance agents frequently transact with are known to have higher exposure to terrorism and terrorism financing risks.

In 2020, a 36-year-old Singaporean man was convicted of a terrorism financing offence for sending $450 to a man in Turkey linked to the militant group ISIS through the remittance company Western Union.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in jail.

The report also flagged concerns about foreign online fund-raising campaigns.